US Sending FBI, Security Officials To Haiti After President's Assassination

In the aftermath of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse’s assassination, the United States is sending its top officials to the Caribbean country, complying with a request for the same. The announcement was made by White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki who told reporters on Friday that “The US remains engaged” adding that senior officials from the Federal Bureau of Investigation and Homeland Security will travel to Port Au Prince “as soon as possible”. Elaborating further, she said that the aforementioned officials will access the situation and provide assistance on security and the ongoing investigation.

"The Haitian government has requested security and investigative assistance, and we remain in regular contact with Haitian officials to discuss how the United States can assist. For anything further, we refer you to the U.S. State Department," the Pentagon said in a statement.

Haiti, located southeast of the US, went into turmoil after the country’s President Jovenel Moïse was killed and his wife Martine Moïse was wounded in a well-coordinated attack at their residence in the country's capital. In the gruesome attack, the Haitian leader was shot 12 times in the head and his eyes gouged out. Haitian Police fatally shot four suspects while twenty-six Colombians and two Haitian-Americans have been arrested so far over Moïse’s assassination. The police recovered Colombian passports, assault rifles, machetes, walkie-talkies, and materials including bolt cutters and hammers from the detainees.

In the most recent development, the two Haitian Americans who were detained admitted that they were "translators" for the hit squad and weren't in the room when the assassination happened, as reported by New York Times. The two US citizens have been identified as James Solages, 35, and Joseph Vincent, 55. Both are from Florida. Solages said he found a job listing online to translate for the hit squad.

Troops requested

Meanwhile, Psaki also said that Haiti has requested several troops as well. With the country facing unprecedented chaos, the country urged the Biden administration to send nearly 500 troops, Haitian Election Minister Mathias Pierre told CNN. In the aftermath of the attack, the security of the country’s infrastructure, ports, airports, and energy systems have been jeopardized.

