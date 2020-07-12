US: Shooting In Texas Leaves 2 Police Officers Dead, Suspect Dead

Two McAllen police officers were shot and killed on July 11 at a South Texas border town after they responded to a domestic disturbance call by a suspect who later fatally shot himself, McAllen Police Chief Victor Rodriguez said at a live-streamed conference. Identified as slain officers as Edelmiro Garza, 45, and Ismael Chavez, 39, the two officers were tenured with the department for 8 and 2 years, respectively.

On South Ware Road near Queta Ave, multiple cop agencies as well as Mcallen Crime Scene Unit and dozens of officers and Border Patrol agents were rushed. The two police officers were reportedly ambushed in the vicinity of Quetta Avenue and 34th Street and brutally shot. According to a spokesperson for the Texas Department of Public Safety, Lt. Christopher Olivarez, while the officers were shot and were injured, they were transported to an area hospital. Troopers were rushed by the DPS Texas to secure the crime scene, Olivarez said to local reporters, adding, his agency received a call about the incident around 4:30 pm. The circumstances of the shooting, however, remain unclear.

Two of our finest were killed in the line of duty while working to protect residents in their community.



I've spoken with McAllen Police Chief Victor Rodriguez and offered the full support of the State of Texas.



— Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) July 11, 2020

“We have lost two brave public servants who sought only to keep peace in our City,” Police Chief Rodriguez said. Distraught at the crime, he added, “The officers were doing their job. That is what they were supposed to do. The person was a suspect of the incident, met our officers at the door, and shot at both officers.” Narrating the occurrence of officers’ tragic death, the Police Chief said,“Both officers suffered fatal wounds, they have both passed away as a result. The officers never had a chance to suspect deadly assault on them, much less death.”

McAllen Police Chief Victor Rodriguez: “He helped protect us now we’re protecting his family”. Simental is a former McAllen Police Officer and McAllen PD placed their patches around the home. ðŸ’™#McAllenProud pic.twitter.com/szm2LTw0ii — City of McAllen, TX (@CityofMcAllen) May 30, 2019

Somber scene outside our hospital this evening as the McAllen police chief walks ahead of the vehicle carrying two slain officers. Praying for their families and fellow law enforcement partners tonight. @CityofMcAllen @stxhealthsystem pic.twitter.com/ui9cJMxAbC — Marcy Martinez (@MarcyMartinez24) July 12, 2020

Suspect had few run-ins with cops

As per a news agency report, after opening fire on the officers, alleged shooter whom police identified as 23-year-old Audon Ignacio Camarillo, shot himself. Officers were met by Camarillo who reported assaults that took place inside a nearby home on the south side of McAllen around 3:30 pm. The alleged criminal opened fire at the entrance of the house. McAllen police officers said that the suspect had hidden behind a vehicle after other officers responded to the scene.

According to Texas’ Police public records, the suspect had a few run-ins with cops, beginning in 2016 to his most recent arrest last month on assault charges. Surrounding details of domestic dismantle mentioned on distress call Garza and Chavez responded to were not immediately known, as per a local report. Officers learned about the demise of slain policemen arriving to the area moments later.

