US Slaps Sanctions On Six Chinese Companies For Doing Business With Iranian Shipping Firm

The United States announced imposing sanctions on six Chinese companies for their dealings with the Islamic Republic of Iran Shipping Lines (IRISL) on Monday, October 19. As per ANI reports, IRISL was being used as a front to transport “proliferation-sensitive items intended for Iran's ballistic missile and military programs”. In addition to the six companies, two individuals were also sanctioned by US authorities.

Sanctioned for doing business with Iran

As per reports, the sanctions were announced by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo who stated that the companies were sanctioned based on the Iran Freedom and Counter-Proliferation Act Section 1244 (IFCA 1244).

Pompeo said, "Reach Holding Group (Shanghai) Company Ltd.; Reach Shipping Lines; Delight Shipping Co., Ltd.; Gracious Shipping Co. Ltd.; Noble Shipping Co. Ltd.; and Supreme Shipping Co. Ltd. are being designated pursuant to IFCA Section 1244(d)(1)(A) for having knowingly sold, supplied, or transferred to Iran significant goods or services used in connection with the shipping sector of Iran".

The US Secretary of State stated that all the shipping companies mentioned in the sanctions had tried to help Iranian shipping entities evade the consequences of US sanctions. He added that Reach Holding Group (Shanghai) Company Ltd. had been lying to Chinese Companies about the nature of the work that IRISL and its subsidiaries were involved in. The company is also accused of falsifying documents along with other nefarious activities in order to hide their actions.

Relations between the US and Iran have been tense ever since the Trump administration pulled out of the Obama-ear Iran nuclear deal in 2018. Since then, US has been trying to impose pre-deal era sanctions on Iran and even introduced a resolution in the UN Security Council in an effort to reintroduce sanctions only to be snubbed in the international community.

(With ANI inputs, Image AP )

