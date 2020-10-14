US Calls Out China & Russia's Lobbying; Asks Think Tanks To Disclose Foreign Funding

The US Department of State on Tuesday asked think tanks and foreign policy organisations to disclose any funding that they receive from foreign governments especially from China and Russia. In an official statement, the Department of State alleged that some governments were seeking to 'exert influence' over the US Foreign policy through lobbyists, external experts, and think tanks.

"The Department of State maintains close ties with the academic community, think tanks, and various external sources of expertise in foreign affairs to advance the interests of the United States. We welcome diverse views when doing so. We are mindful, however, that some foreign governments, such as those of the People’s Republic of China (PRC) and the Russian Federation, seek to exert influence over U.S. foreign policy through lobbyists, external experts, and think tanks," read the official release.

The US Department of State revealed that it was more important than ever for think tanks to disclose their foreign funds in order to protect the 'integrity of civil society institutions'. "The Department requests henceforth that think tanks and other foreign policy organizations that wish to engage with the Department disclose prominently on their websites funding they receive from foreign governments, including state-owned or state-operated subsidiary entities," the release said.

It, however, added that such a disclosure was not a 'requirement' of the State for engaging with such entities, however, the State Department would, in turn, be 'mindful' of such entities. "Department staff will, however, be mindful of whether disclosure has been made and of specific funding sources that are disclosed when determining whether and how to engage. This policy is distinct from disclosure requirements under the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA), 22 U.S.C. 611 et seq," it said.

"We hope one day soon that U.S. efforts to promote free and open dialogue about economic and personal liberty, equal citizenship, the rule of law, and authentic civil society, will be possible in places such as China and Russia," the release concluded.

As per a report from the Center for International Policy, more than $174 million foreign funding was voluntarily disclosed by top think tanks 2014-2018. These included prominent names like the World Resources Institute, the Center for Global Development and the Brookings Institution.

(With Agency Inputs)