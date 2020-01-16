Amid Tensions, US State Dept Abruptly Cancels 2 Classified Iran-related Briefings

According to International media, the US State Department abruptly cancelled two classified congressional briefings related to the ongoing crisis with Iran, scheduled for Wednesday without providing any explanation. It was earlier reported that the committee was scheduled to receive a briefing on embassy security while the Senate Foreign Relations Committee expected to be briefed on the administration's Iran policy and authorities for the use of force before the last-minute schedule change.

The focal point of Wednesday's House briefing was going to about the situation in the African country of Burundi but the topic was changed to a global assessment of embassy security at the request of congressional staff following the strike that killed Iranian General Qasem Soleimani. An aide further said that the request for the change of the topic was made on January 7.

"This has not been rescheduled. We don't know why it was cancelled," the aide said.

Tensions between Iran & US

The longstanding tension between Iran and the US surfaced again as Iranian General Qassem Soleimani was slain by the US in an airstrike near Iraq's Baghdad International Airport, ordered by US President Donald Trump.

Post this, Iran had threatened "harsh retaliation" and subsequently, two airstrikes were reported near US Embassy in Baghdad’s Green Zone on Saturday and Sunday. As per recent reports, a third attack was launched on Thursday as three Katyusha rockets hit the Baghdad’s Green Zone.

Following the developments, Trump said that the US would strike 52 sites in the Islamic Republic if any Americans were harmed. After this, there has been a continuous war of words between the officials of the two countries.

In no time, the Al-Assad and Ebril airbases in Iraq that house the US and coalition forces were hit by multiple rockets. This incident was first reported by Iranian state TV, who described it as Tehran’s revenge operation over the killing of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Gen. Qassem Soleimani.

(With Inputs from ANI)

(Image credits: AP)