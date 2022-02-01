The United States State Department on Monday, January 31 issued a Level 4 warning against travelling to Belarus. In a travel advisory issued by the department, the US authorities asked Americans to cancel all plans to Belarus, stressing the "arbitrary enforcement of laws, the risk of detention and unusual and concerning Russian military buildup along Belarus border with Ukraine." The US State Department has also ordered the departure of family members of US government employees.

The US State Department in the travel advisory asked the Americans who are considering travelling to Belarus that they must be aware of the situation calling it "unpredictable". The US authorities stressed the concerns related to the Russian military activity near the border with Ukraine and the rise in tensions in the region. The US State Department further insisted that their ability to provide emergency or routine services to Americans in Belarus is "severely limited" due to Belarusian government limitations on US Embassy officials. In the statement, the US State Department mentioned that the Belarusian authorities have detained thousands of individuals, including US citizens for "alleged participation in political demonstrations."

"Do not Travel to Belarus due to the arbitrary enforcement of laws, the risk of detention, and unusual and concerning Russian military buildup along Belarus’ border with Ukraine. Reconsider travel due to COVID-19 and related entry restriction," the US State Department said in a statement.

US orders family members of government officials to leave Ukraine

Earlier on January 24, the US State Department approved the “voluntary departure” of American government employees at the US Embassy in Ukraine. The US State Department ordered the departure of the family members of US Embassy officials. According to the US Embassy in Ukraine, the ‘Voluntary departure’ or ‘authorised departure’ means that the US officials are given an option to depart “if they wish” as their “departure is not required”.

The US State Department has issued a Level Four travel advisory for Ukraine warning the people against travelling to Ukraine due to threats of Russian military action against Ukraine. According to the statement, the State Department has taken the decision "due to continued Russian efforts to destabilize the country and undermine the security of Ukrainian citizens and others visiting or residing in Ukraine." The travel advisory comes as the tensions between Russia and Ukraine have drastically escalated with the military buildup by Russia. The West has warned Russia against any potential attack, however, Moscow has denied claims of planning an attack on Ukraine.

The United States’ steadfast commitment to Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity remains stronger than ever. Read the Embassy's full statement here: https://t.co/KIyJ3ouHBa — U.S. Embassy Kyiv (@USEmbassyKyiv) January 24, 2022

Image: AP/Unsplash