US State Secy Meets Qatar Emir, Thanks Doha For 'remarkable Support' In Afghan Evacuations

US State Secretary Antony Blinken has arrived in Doha on September 7 and met Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and thanked him for the evacuation efforts in Afghanistan. US State Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin accompanies Blinken. As per ANI reports, the state representatives discussed the ongoing developments in Afghanistan following the Taliban overhaul.

"Secretary Blinken, joined by Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III, thanked His Highness Al Thani for Qatar’s extraordinary support in facilitating the safe transit of U.S. citizens, our partners, and other Afghans at-risk," US Department Spokesperson Ned Price said in a statement.

The Secretary, Secretary of Defense, and the Amir also discussed Qatar's diplomatic role in peace negotiations in the war-torn country. Besides, the diplomats also went over critical bilateral issues and initiatives to promote regional security and prosperity. Additionally, Secretary Blinken also conveyed his gratitude for Qatar's "remarkable support" and focused efforts in facilitating the evacuation of US nationals and Afghan refugees from the Taliban-captured nation. US ministers also appreciated the peace talks initiated with Taliban top leaders to ensure peace in the region. Antony Blinken took to Twitter to announce the successful meeting.

Honored to meet with Qatari Amir Al Thani today in Doha with @SecDef Austin. I expressed our gratitude for Qatar’s remarkable support of the safe transit of hundreds of U.S. citizens and tens of thousands of Afghans and other evacuees from Afghanistan. — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) September 6, 2021

Qatar's role in Afghan evacuation

Qatar plays a significant role as a mediator to resolve the Afghan refugee crisis and regional stability. AP reported that the Middle-Eastern nation played an outsized role in the US efforts to evacuate thousands of people from Afghanistan. Qatar confirmed that its main priority is restoring regular operations by preserving safety and security at the airport facilities.

Qatari Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani told AP that there is a need for the Taliban to demonstrate the commitment to provide safe passage and freedom of movement for the people of Afghanistan. Qatar Foreign ministry also confirmed that it has been taking part in negotiations with Afghan and international parties, mainly the US and Turkey, about the operations of the Kabul airport.

Qatar is now credited for nearly 40% of evacuee movement through its airspace. A little more than 43,000 had transited through the country, Qatar said in a statement.

With inputs from ANI & AP

Image Credit: AP