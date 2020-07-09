US States Adopt Strict Measures As Coronavirus Cases Soar To A Daily Global Record

As the United States recorded 58,601 new COVID-19 cases on July 8, states including New Jersey and New York reportedly adopted stringent measures to contain the rapid spread. The aforementioned states are the hardest-hit regions at the outset of the US outbreak. The newly confirmed infections also marked the greatest single-day tally of cases by any country since the deadly virus emerged last year in China.

According to an international media report, while New Jersey mandated face coverings, the New York City unveiled a plan to allow public school students back into the classroom for just two or three days a week. Both the states are trying to contain the spread of the virus amid a resurgence elsewhere across the country. New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy reportedly signed an executive order requiring face masks outdoors where social distancing is not possible. While unveiling the order, he even said that it is ‘about life and death’.

On the other hand, New York Mayor Bill de Blasio reportedly announced a plan for students in the nation’s largest public school district to return to classes in September, however, with social distancing guidelines. Once the schools reopen, students would be told to alternate attending schools two or three days weekly and spend the remaining time at home under ‘blended learning’ schedule.

Trump threatens to cut funding to schools

Even with COVID-19 spreading rapidly across the country, US President Donald Trump has repeatedly downplayed the pandemic. Trump has been facing a backlash over his handling of the coronavirus outbreak, however, he has repeatedly said that ‘COVID shaming’ will not work for him. He has repeatedly exhorted Americans to return to their daily routines. Further, as per reports, he even threatened to cut off federal funding to schools that fail to reopen on their normal schedule due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Trump celebrated the 244th independence day of the United States at Mount Rushmore and he has also kickstarted his reelection campaign rallies. From ‘a nightmare’ to a ‘failure’, people have repeatedly lashed out at the US President for ‘mismanaging the pandemic’. Currently, the US has over three million confirmed COVID-19 cases and the deadly virus has claimed nearly 132,300 lives in the nation.

