US Strategic Command's Twitter Accidentally Commandeered By Toddler; Shares Hilarious Post

A child from the United States led to a confusion over the weekend by posting an unintelligible tweet on the official account of US Strategic Command. Some social-media users got scared that the account may have been hacked. Twitter user Mikael Thalen shared the image of the tweet as he wrote, “Filed a FOIA request with U.S. Strategic Command to see if I could learn anything about their gibberish tweet yesterday. Turns out their Twitter manager left his computer unattended, resulting in his "very young child" commandeering the keyboard”

He further wrote, “Shoutout to the FOIA officer at USSTRATCOM who provided this response just 4 hours and 42 minutes after I filed”. After realising the confusion, US Strategic Command took to its official Twitter handle and said that the department is sorry for any sort of confusion. The department further urged the people to disregard the post. Let’s have a look at the tweets.

Netizens react

Stunned by the incident, netizens took over the comment section. One Twitter user wrote, "We had a toddler POTUS sending out gibberish tweets for 4 years". Another person wrote, "For a few fleeting moments, the official public voice of the most powerful military in the history of the world was controlled by a toddler". Tweeples can be seen Retweeting the post with their own captions. One person wrote, "Not the kind of thing you want to hear from the people with the nuclear weapons, but it's also adorable". Another person wrote, "This is awesome. Can't help but feel like it's a Men in Black recruitment scheme though. Whoever decodes the message will be trading zingers with Agent K inside of a year".

