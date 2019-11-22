US Suggests Evo Morales Should Stay Away From Bolivian Elections

The US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo suggested Bolivia’s former President Evo Morales stay out of the upcoming presidential elections. Pompeo admired the people of Bolivia who protested against the election results after Morales outrightly declared a win. The Secretary of State, in a statement, said that those involved in manipulation and irregularities should step aside and let Bolivians rebuild their institutions.

All countries deserve free, fair, transparent, & credible elections. The @OAS_official report on #Bolivia makes it clear that Bolivians were not given this chance. Stop the violence, hold elections, & work with @JeanineAnez & the transitional government to #BringDemocracyBack. — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) November 21, 2019

OAS passes resolution

The Organization of American States (OAS), which had urged La Paz to cancel the results and said that sovereignty must be returned to the people, passed a resolution on the "Situation in Bolivia" after getting approval from the Permanent Council. The council called upon the Bolivian authorities to urgently call elections and promptly adopt an electoral schedule that gives certainty to the Bolivian people about an electoral process with full democratic guarantees. It also urged all political and civil actors in Bolivia, including all authorities, civil society, the military and security forces, and the general public, to immediately cease from violence.

Political asylum in Mexico

Evo Morales' outright claim of a win in the presidential election followed popular unrest in the country which forced Morales to resign and leave Bolivia. Jeanine Anez, Bolivia's opposition lawmaker, and Senate second vice-president took over the charge and declared herself to be the country's interim president. Morales, after fleeing Bolivia, accepted political asylum in Mexico and has been holding meetings to seek support from Latin American nations.

At least 32 people have been killed in the post-election unrest and Morales accused Anez’s government of not respecting the dead and not forgiving their relatives, women, and children who marched peacefully for democracy. “We condemn the violence against our brothers and sisters,” tweeted the former president.

