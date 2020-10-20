US Supreme Court To Review Legality Of Trump Administration's 'Remain In Mexico' Policy

Trump Administration’s contentious Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP) programme is scheduled to be reviewed by the US Supreme Court. As per reports, while no date has been declared as of yet, the court will be reviewing the legality of the MPP programme in the case Wolf, Secretary of Homeland [Security], et al. V. Innovation Law Lab, et al. The migrant policy affects tens of thousands of migrants at US's southern border who are seeking asylum.

The legality of 'Remain in Mexico' policy questioned

As per the MPP program also known as the 'Remain in Mexico', enforced in January 2019, asylum seekers are made to wait in Mexico while the appeals are considered by the US. In February, a US court of appeals had blocked the implementation of the MPP program but its decision was overruled by the Supreme Court and the programme was allowed to stay in effect while its legality was being reviewed. During its judgement, the court of appeals stated that the MPP program was inconsistent with US and international laws, as per reports.

Under the ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy, more than 60,000 asylum seekers are reported to have been sent to Mexico and as per Justice Department estimates there are 25,000 people still waiting for hearings at US courts. The hearings have been put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic. The ‘Remain in Mexico’ programme has become an integral part of the Trump administration's plan to tackle the surge of asylum-seeking families at the southern border.

As per reports, records show that during the 45,000 ‘Return To Mexico’ cases heard during the month of March, barely 1 percent were given asylum. Despite the coronavirus pandemic, migrants continue to set off from countries like Honduras and make their way to Mexico in hopes of entering the United States. Late last month, hundreds of migrants began the journey from a northern Honduras city toward the Guatemala border. This new ‘migrant caravan’ comes only two weeks after Guatemala reopened its borders after months.

