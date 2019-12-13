US Test Fires Nuclear-capable Ballistic Missile Over Pacific Ocean

In yet another offensive after exiting a US-Russia arms treaty in August, the United States tested a medium-range ballistic missile on December 12. Thursday's test was the second of a ground-launched, medium-range nuclear-capable missile since the US' exit. A base spokesperson told the media that the US Air Force launched the conventionally configured missile from Vandenberg Air Force Base northwest of Los Angeles at about 8:30 am local time (1630 GMT). The Pentagon said that the prototype ground-launched missile flew more than 500 kilometres (300 miles) before plunging into the Pacific Ocean.

Pentagon spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Robert Carver told the media that the data collected and lessons learned from this test will inform the Department of Defense's development of future intermediate-range capabilities.

Missile tests after breaking US-Russia treaty

If the US was in treaty with Russia, the INF would have forbidden testing of the missile, as well as a cruise missile, tested in August. The US Air Force launched an unarmed Minuteman 3 intercontinental ballistic missile from Vandenberg, delivering a test reentry vehicle to the Kwajalein Atoll 4,200 miles away in the western Pacific on October 2 which is cited as unrelated to the INF. Meanwhile, Russia is planning to arm its Northern Fleet's Arctic division with an S-400 air defence system. A Russian naval commander on Monday said that Russia will create an air defence "dome" across its polar region to prevent an enemy aerial attack of any kind.

A signal to North Korea

Reports speculate that the tests could also be a signal to North Korea, which has demonstrated its own cross-Pacific nuclear threat with multiple successful short, medium and long-range ballistic missile tests. Pyongyang recently hinted that it may undertake another test as a "Christmas gift" if the US does not meet the deadline to come up with concessions in bilateral relations. It further accused the United States of “hostile provocation” on Thursday for criticizing its ballistic missile tests during a United Nations Security Council meeting and warned that the Trump administration may have lost its chance for nuclear negotiations. In the same meeting, US Ambassador Kelly Craft said North Korea’s “deeply counterproductive” ballistic missile tests risk closing the door on prospects for negotiating peace but said the Trump administration is “prepared to be flexible” and take concrete, parallel steps toward an agreement on resuming talks.

