US To Announce New Ambassador To Ukraine 'shortly' As Kyiv's Approval Awaited

US President Joe Biden is close to naming his ambassador to Ukraine, however, his administration is still waiting on formal approval from Kyiv. According to CNN, Biden has selected Bridget Brink, the current US ambassador to Slovakia, but he hasn’t officially nominated her yet because the Ukrainian government hasn’t signed off. Notably, getting approval from the foreign government is part of the standard process in selecting an ambassador and can usually take anywhere from days to weeks.

"I am not in the position to confirm that. As you know, the nominations are emanated from the White house, but the Secretary [of State Anthony Blinken] was asked about it when he was in Kyiv the other day and he noted that we expect the nomination to be forthcoming shortly," US State Department spokesperson Ned Price told reporters during a press briefing on Monday.

Speaking to CNN, a source close to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Kyiv is still vetting Brink. Separately, a senior official in Ukraine stressed that there was no delay in the process, noting that the US proposed the new ambassador candidate about a week ago and the candidate was now undergoing a standard review. It is to mention that currently the chargé d'affaires, Kristina Kvien, remains at the embassy in Ukraine as the US has not had a permanent ambassador in the country since Marie Yovanovitch, who was pushed out of the position after she said she was effectively "kneecapped" by former President Donald Trump's administration.

US delivering more shipments of $200mn security package

Meanwhile, amid the escalating tensions between Kyiv and Moscow over the Ukraine border, the US Defence Department spokesperson John Kirby said that Washington will deliver additional shipments as part of the $200 million security package for Kyiv in the coming days. “There will be more coming in the coming days,” Kirby said regarding US shipments of security assistance provided to Ukraine.

Previously, US President Joe Biden had approved a new $200 million security package for Ukraine in December. With over 100,000 Russian troops gathered on the Ukrainian border, fears are mounting that a major conflict could break out in Europe. Notably, the US has provided Kyiv with nearly 700 FGM-148 Javelin missiles and nearly 200 SMAW-D anti-fortification weapons.

The Baltic nations earlier this month also vowed to send more Javelins and also FIM-92 Stinger anti-aircraft systems. Additionally, the Czech Republic and the UK have also joined the nations that have decided to send lethal weaponry to Kyiv amid an escalating security crisis at its border. It is to note that Moscow has repeatedly dismissed the claim of invasion, saying that it has no plans to attack any country. Additionally, Russia has also warned that NATO’s actions near its borders represent a national security threat and it reserves the right to move troops within its own sovereign territory.

(Image: AP)