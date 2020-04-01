US To Fly Out Citizens From Delhi From April 4 As India's COVID-19 Tally Rises To 1637

After several countries evacuated their citizens from India as Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases soared to 1637, the US embassy in India, on Wednesday, that the US Mission India will arrange several flights from April 4 to transport their citizens back to the US. The embassy stated that US citizens in Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, and Rajasthan can get in touch with the embassy to facilitate their travel to Delhi from where they will be flown to the US. The embassy has also shared details of hotels near Delhi airport where they can make reservations as the flights may be announced at short notice.

Earlier on March 27, 170 Japanese nationals were allowed to fly back from Delhi to Narita airport via Japan airlines. Two days prior to that, India facilitated the evacuation of 500 German nationals and 2000 French tourists via special airplanes amid the 21-day lockdown. Moreover, 300 Israeli nationals were also flown out of Delhi to Tel Aviv via an Air India plane. Currently, India has barred all air travel - both international and domestic amid the spread of Coronavirus lockdown.

As of date, 1637 positive cases have been reported of the pandemic Coronavirus (COVID-19) - 132 have been discharged and Maharashtra reported the highest at 302. 38 deaths have been reported till date. India has suspended all visas and barred travel from Afghanistan, Philippines, EU, UK, China, Malaysia and mandatory 14-day quarantine from several other countries. The Prime Minister has issued a 21-day countrywide lockdown starting from 25 March to April 15 and the Finance Minister has announced a Rs 1.7 lakh crore package under the 'PM Gareeb Kalyan Scheme'.

The USA which has overtaken China in the number of positive cases has emerged as the epicenter of the pandemic with 2,05,036 cases and 4516 deaths, officially overtaking China. New York which has witnessed the highest number of cases has been grappling with insufficiency of ventilators. Governor Andrew Cuomo had publically appealed the US government to provide 30,000-40,000 ventilators, which was rubbished by Trump. With the White House forcasting over 1,00,000 deaths, Trump has extended its social distancing restrictions till April 30.

