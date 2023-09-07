US To Open First-ever US-ASEAN Center In Washington, Confirms Kamala Harris

United States Vice President Kamala Harris informed Wednesday that they would be establishing the first-ever US-ASEAN Center in Washington. The centre would facilitate official ASEAN engagements. Notably the statement by the US VP comes during her visit to Indonesia on September 7.

Harris, who arrived in Indonesia on Tuesday, attended the ASEAN-US Summit. During the summit, Harris asserted that the relationship to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership has been upgraded, as per the press statement released by the White House. Further, she added that the US-ASEAN economic cooperation represents a huge opportunity for growth for both of our markets.

Kamla Harris attends the ASEAN summit

At the ASEAN-US summit, the US VP Harris highlighted that the country has been committed to Southeast Asia and, more broadly, to the Indo-Pacific. She also mentioned that the US is a proud Pacific power, and the American people have a profound stake in the future of the Indo-Pacific. On defence and deterrence, Harris added that their security presence in the Indo-Pacific helps protect our homeland and ensure regional stability.

While highlighting the relationship between the US and ASEAN, Kamala Harris said, "Today, I am pleased to announce that we will establish, through a public-private partnership, the first-ever US-ASEAN Center in Washington, DC. The centre will facilitate official ASEAN engagements and support further exchange between our people, businesses, and academic institutions".



She also acknowledged the presence of the US ambassador to ASEAN, Yohannes Abraham, who has been deployed in Jakarta. While praising the US diplomat, she said that he has been a close advisor to President Biden and to me since we took office, and his leadership would help make progress on the many issues we will discuss today." Further, the US Vice President, who will not be participating in G20 in India, has also welcomed and acknowledged the presence of the Timor-Leste. Notably, the US has committed to continue supporting Timor-Leste in its path towards ASEAN membership.