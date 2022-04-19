US To Stay Vigilant About China’s Self-reliance In Space Tech & Counterspace Capabilities

Amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, the United States has remained suspicious of China resorting to its space technology in an attempt to block American radars. According to a report by the US Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA), China may have a plan in waiting to use advanced space mechanisms to jam sophisticated weapons systems may the situation arises. The 80-page report has now been submitted to US President Joe Biden's administration for consequent actions.

The report cited by The Singapore post noted that China has achieved the stage of self-reliance in space tech to "prevail in a major conflict with the US." The research added that Beijing, in fact, is "aggressively launching, acquiring" counter-space capabilities through "espionage." The report also mentioned that both nations are "integrating space scenarios into their military exercises."

Worrying findings by the researchers also included that China has expedited its growth in space, "doubling the number of ISR satellites it has in space to 250 since 2018." Further, Beijing has enhanced the acquisition and pursuit of counter-space capabilities. "The People's Liberation Army sees counter-space operations as a means to deter US intervention during a regional military conflict," DIA wrote. "China has also claimed the destroying and capturing satellites are other sensors would make it difficult for the US and allied militaries to use precision-guided weapons," the DIA said, quoting an article by Defence One (a military analysis website.)

China developing jammers to prevent US from monitoring activities in Taiwan

The DIA report also claimed to have found evidence that China is developing jammers to target SAR, including military reconnaissance platforms. The jammers "would be key to preventing US and its affiliates commercial satellites from maintaining clear picture over Taiwan, as they have in Ukraine," the report said referring to the advanced synthetic aperture radar that the US uses to get clear satellite images under all situation. The developments will be endorsed by China's National Space Administration, which is equivalent to NASA and provides military intel to Chinese defence conglomerates.

(Image: AP)