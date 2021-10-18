US Transportation Secy Pete Buttigieg Lashes Out Over Criticism On His 'paternity Leave'

The United States Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg who recently welcomed twins with his husband Chasten has dismissed the criticism from the right-wing for taking paternity leave. Secretary Pete has further remarked on the right-wing attacks over his paternity leave as ‘strange’ and said, from 'a side of the aisle that used to claim the mantle of being pro-family', the Guardian reported.

On Thursday, Fox News presenter Tucker Carlson slammed Buttigieg by rejecting the secretary's paternity leave whilst making homophobic remarks and attacking the administration's supply chain issues. Carlson stated that after adopting the twins in August, Pete Buttigieg took a leave of absence from his work. Citing Carlson, Guardian reported, “Paternity leave, they call it, trying to figure out how to breastfeed. No word on how that went.”

Pete Buttigieg's remarks on Tucker Carlson's criticism

Further indicating Carlson’s comment, Buttigieg said on MSNBC that he just does not comprehend the idea of bottle feeding, much less the concept of paternity leave. “What we have right now is an administration that’s actually pro-family,” he added. Transportation Secretary has even expressed to be blessed for having the flexibility to take care of the newborn children. As per the People website, the Secretary went on to say that he is not apologising to Tucker Carlson or a matter of fact to anybody else for taking care of his newborn baby twins.

As per Politico, a US transportation spokesman notified that Buttigieg has been stepping up efforts and will further continue to take some additional time over the upcoming days to assist his husband and to take care of his children. The 39-year-old Pete Buttigieg, America’s first openly gay cabinet member is the father of twins Penelope Rose and Joseph August.

Furthermore, on the contrary, Fox News offers paternity leave, and earlier, Carlson's coworkers have complimented on-air about the six weeks of paid leave policy of the company. As per the left-leaning research organisation Media Matters for America, Fox & Friends co-representer Todd Piro informed his audience that the company had offered six weeks leave as fathers for paternity and he took that leave. Likewise, upon receiving the six weeks off after the birth of the third kid, Fox anchor Jesse Watters declared himself "pro-paternity."

Image: AP