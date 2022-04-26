US: Trucker Convoy Faces Egg Attack While Demonstrating Against Abortion Rights Bill

A convoy of truckers gathered outside the house of a Democratic lawmaker as a mark of protest against an abortion rights bill had chewy negotiations with kids after they started throwing eggs on them. According to a report by San Francisco Chronicle, a group of people who oppose vaccine mandates drove their trucks in Oakland’s Rockridge neighbourhood and started their protest outside the official residence of an East Bay state legislator, Buffy Wicks.

The report said that the legislator was reportedly inside her house in Washington DC when the trucker convoy of about 20 vehicles started honking, and using bullhorns outside her home, demanding Wicks leave her home.

As per the report, the truckers, inspired by Canadian truckers who closed down roads to protest vaccine mandates, were opposing a pair of bills written by Wicks, and D-Oakland, that would require California businesses to mandate COVID vaccinations among their employees.

Also, they were protesting against a separate Bill that would coroner the investigation of stillbirths. The protest was organised on Sunday despite knowing that the legislator already announced that the vaccine mandate Bill was being put on hold. According to Wicks, she had notified the same in March this year.

Thank you @BuffyWicks for fighting for our values, even in the face of harassment.



Having been harassed by the “trucker convoy” zealots myself for our work on vaccines & ending discrimination against LGBTQ young people, I know it’s painful. Keep fighting. https://t.co/MtzVsb0u18 — Senator Scott Wiener (@Scott_Wiener) April 24, 2022

Meanwhile, while speaking to San Francisco Chronicle, California Highway Patrol spokesperson David Arias said that the protest convoy remained in the area for about an hour and caused temporary traffic congestion. He told that no arrests have been made so far and added the protestors were peaceful-- a claim that was later countered by Wicks's husband on the microblogging site.

"For a convoy of truckers that claimed to be peaceful, they: 1. Came to our home and menaced our family 2. Blocked traffic, disturbed the peace 3. Harassed and screamed at our neighbours 4. Reportedly brandished a firearm at a group of kids who were counter-protesting," he wrote on Twitter.

Neighbours welcome the trucker convoy with eggs until they leave the site

Meanwhile, the protestors had a nightmare after Wicks called law enforcement for protection. When the police forced them to leave the place, the convoy drew fierce opposition from neighbours, who told the drivers to leave the residential street. In a video, neighbours were seen shouting “get the f***k out of here". Soon, the passerby and children joined the movement and started hurling eggs at the convoy. While leaving the place desperately following the attack, a protestor yielded, "We’re fighting for your freedoms too". However, the neighbours and the passerby did not stop the attack until they left the place.

