US: Trump Administration Rolls Back Obama-era Policies That Protects LGBTQ Rights

The Trump administration on June 12 rolled back the Obama-era policy that protected LGBTQ patients from discrimination. According to reports, the policy that was rolled does not only discriminate but also required robust language translation services. The move has alarmed a lot of experts in the medical field that are concerned about the policy rollback during the COVID-19 pandemic and the impact it will have on vulnerable sections of the society.

Rolling back protections for LGBTQ

As per reports, the policy rollback has long been called for by many ardent Trump supports from the conservative Christian community. Many reports indicate that this is the US President’s attempt to mobilize and cement his support from his religious base in the face of the criticism about the handling of the coronavirus pandemic, the Black Lives Matter protests in the US and the upcoming US Presidential elections.

As per reports, the Obama-era policy prevented hospitals and healthcare providers from discriminating against transgender patients and women seeking abortions. The overhaul of the policy by the Trump administration comes against the warning of health experts that claims that this will allow for discrimination against patients based on their gender or sexual orientation.

The head of the US Department of Health and Human Services, Roger Severino, has reportedly said that the controversial timing of the rollback is purely coincidental and he has also argued against claims that the new rules or the rollback could endanger the lives of the patients. Roger further added that during the COVID-19 pandemic the Trump administration has tried even harder to enact civil rights legislation and referenced the recent efforts to enforce disability rights protections and other civil rights.

Reports have shown that conservative religious groups like the Catholic Association, the Heritage Foundation and the Family Research Council have welcomed the decision by Trump. These groups claim that the Obama-era policies that protected transgender patients and women seeking abortions would force medical professionals to perform procedures that went against their conscience and religious beliefs.

According to reports, the rollback on Obama-era policies has spurred senior Democrats to take action against this decision. Rep. Diana DeGette (D-Colo.) has announced that he will be exploring legislative avenues and fitting response.