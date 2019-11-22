US: UN, Other International Bodies Should Take Up Dalai Lama Succession Issue

The United States of America rejected China's stand on deciding the Dalai Lama's successor, adding that it is an issue to be addressed by different international bodies including the United Nations. According to reports, US Ambassador for International Religious Freedom Samuel Brownback stated that there are a lot of people who follow the spiritual leader but don't live in China. Brownback further added that Dalai Lama has a lot of popularity throughout the world and he deserved the succession and respect by his community.

Brownback recalls his meetings with Dalai Lama

While on his visit to Dharamshala, Brownback addressed the Tibetan community stating that the spiritual leader used to travel a lot and was a great speaker. He further recalled his meetings with the Dalai Lama when he came to the United States. Brownback said that owing to his old age, the leader cannot carry his cause the way he used to and because of that, it is up to the members of the international community to start carrying the cause with and for him.

Brownback said that the United Nations needs to take up the matter along with International bodies and governments around the world. He specially mentioned that the European governments should take up this incident that has a caring attitude towards religious freedom and human rights as it is an issue that needs to be addressed at some point in time.

'Tibetan Buddhists have the sole right to decide'

Brownback said that everyone was aware of the Chinese being capable and willing to decide the Dalai Lama's successor and added that it did not come as a surprise to him that the Chinese were willing to undertake to appoint the Spiritual leader's successor.

The US ambassador said that this situation is like the Chinese Communist Party stating that they have the right to determine the next pope and said that only the Tibetan Buddhists have the sole right to decide the Dalai Lama's heir.

There has been no communication between the Dalai Lama's representatives and China for almost a decade now and the present time has largely given an indication that it may find its suitable successor who they think will support its authoritarian rule.

With a notice from a government officer and enactment under review in the Congress, the US is thinking of making things clear ahead of time that the city of Beijing would face criticism on a global level if it thinks of going ahead with the selection process on its own terms.

The 'Spiritual' process

Tibetan monks customarily pick the Dalai Lama through a formal pursuit that can take years, with a meandering gathering looking for indications that a young person is the resurrection of the last spiritual pioneer.

The fourteenth Dalai Lama, who has lived in a state of banishment in India since escaping a prematurely ended uprising in 1959, has thought of a non-conventional progression that would lose China. He has said he could pick a successor while he is alive that could potentially be a young lady or he could conclude that he was the last Dalai Lama.

