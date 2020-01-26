US Veteran Group 'expects' Trump To Apologise For His Comments On Brain Injuries

The Veterans of Foreign Wars of United States “expect” an apology from the US President Donald Trump for his comments on brain injuries. Trump had said in Davos on January 22 during the World Economic Forum that he did not consider the brain injuries suffered by the US service members after the recent attacks by Iran on Iraqi military bases which housed US troops.

As per international reports, Trump had said, “had headaches, and a couple of other things, but I would say, and I can report, it's not very serious.” However, opposing Trump's statements, the VFW said that it “cannot stand idle on this matter” and that “traumatic brain injuries is a serious injury.”

According to the media release by the group, William “Doc” Schmitz, VFW National Commander not only asked the White House to join in efforts with the forces to “educate” other citizens but also elaborated on how TBI “cannot be taken lightly”. VFW also said that Traumatic Brain Injury is “serious" and is known to cause “depression, memory loss, severe headaches, dizziness and fatigue”. Furthermore, all injuries that come with both short- and long-term effects.

Schmitz said, “The VFW expects an apology from the president to our servicemen and women for his misguided remarks. And, we ask that he and the White House join with us in our efforts to educate Americans of the dangers TBI has on these heroes as they protect our great nation in these trying times.”

34 US service members affected

On January 24, the assistant to the Secretary of Defense for Public Affairs, Jonathan Rath Hoffman had said that 34 US service members have been diagnosed by a medical professional with symptoms of TBI and concussion. The injuries were the result of Tehran's attack of January 8 which was also the retaliation of US drone strike in Baghdad which killed Iran's top commander Qassem Soleimani along with other military personnel.

According to the media release of the Department of Defence, out of 34 service members, 17 have returned to their duty in Iraq while nine are still being treated in Germany. Furthermore, additional eight service members who were flown to Germany have since been sent to the US for additional treatment.

