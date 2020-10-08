US Vice Presidential Debate 2020 Live Updates: Fierce Harris Raids Through Pence's Defence

The intense 90-minute vice-presidential debate ended with more decorum to its merit than what viewers witnessed during the first presidential face-off between Joe Biden and Donald Trump. With Democrat leader Kalama Harris patiently asking for her turn to her rival Mike Pence more or less adhering to the time-limit as per the question, Moderator Susan Page managed to ask all the relevant questions to the presidential deputies that would end up defining the election results.
Starting from staple subjects like the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change, jobs and economic growth to more ragging ones like Trump’s tax mystery, future of US-China relationship, and racial injustice, both US Vice President nominee attempted to make their case strong. While it remains to be decided by US voters who won the US Vice Presidential Debate 2020, Kamala Harris led the offensive through and through.
October 8, 2020
We need an administration that can heal and unite, not tear us apart. Let’s do this together. https://t.co/MCGStCFHRI— Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) October 8, 2020
Concluding the lone vice-presidential debate in the US Election 2020, the final question of the evening was directed at Mike Pence over the peaceful transfer of power, if that turns out yo be the case. Pence attempted to deflect the topic with a blunt “first and foremost I think we're gonna win this election", even though some would argue that his tone was unsure.
"When you talk about accepting the outcome of the election, I must tell you, your party has spent the last three and half years trying to overturn the results of the last election," Pence attacked Harris, hinting at various investigations into alleged wrongdoings of the 2016 Trump campaign along with the infamous impeachment inquiry over US-Ukraine dealings.
October 8, 2020
Touching upon all defining topics of the US Election 2020, Susan Page brought up the subject of racial justice in the United States. When asked if Breonna Taylor, the medical worker who was shot and killed by Louisville police officers in March, got justice, Harris replied with a firm 'No'. California said that the Black woman was killed “unjustifiably, tragically, violently".
On the other hand, Pence deflected on answering the question of 'Justice for Breonna' and backed law enforcement. He said there is no excuse for riots and looting amid the protests against racial injustice. He also denied the idea of the United States being a ‘racial country’ and said that “We don't have to choose between supporting law enforcement... and supporting minority communities.”
Taking note of the riots and violence, Harris said that Democrats will never condone violence and people “must fight”. Citing her own prosecutorial past, Harris said that “Bad cops are bad for good cops.”
This is a pattern. He refused to condemn white supremacists—and then he doubled down. pic.twitter.com/UWF6OSeZfI— Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) October 8, 2020
Susan Page’s next question to Harris-Pence was ‘If Roe v Wade, the Supreme Court decision that legalised abortion across the US in 1973, is to be lifted, and states are given the right to decide whether or not to allow it there, would Pence support abortion access in his home state of Indiana?’.
However, without answering the question, the US Vice President said that the Trump administration could not be more enthusiastic to nominate Amy Coney Barrett who is supported by the far-right and pro-life side. Harris started off by saying that she and Biden are both “people of faith” and will not unleash an attack on Barrett based on her Catholic faith, which the Republican rank has accused the Democrats of.
Without deflecting, Harris answered the same question with “I will always fight for women to make her own decision about her own body" and addressing the matter of vacant seat at US Supreme Court following the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the California Senator said that “let the American people fill the White House, and we will fill that Supreme Court seat".
Harris attacked Trump’s foreign policy saying it is about "embracing dictators around the world”. She also targetted the Trump administration for siding with Vladimir Putin despite the US intelligence community pointing out Russian interference in the US presidential elections of 2016. The California Senator then added that Donald Trump took the word of Russian President Vladimir Putin over the word of the United States intelligence community.
On the subject of US-China relationship, Harris said that Trump is “obsessed” with China and started the greatest trade war in the world which she believes the United States has "clearly" lost. However, Pence rebutted saying “Lost the trade war with China? Joe Biden never fought it."
The US Vice President said Biden has been a “cheerleader for communist China” and that the Asian country should be blamed for the COVID-19 pandemic. Meanwhile, Harris said the US-China war resulted in the loss of American lives, American jobs, and America's standing in the world.
Meanwhile, since the tweet-battle is also going on the sideline of the debate, Donald Trump lauded Pence and said that Harris is a "gaffe machine".
Mike Pence is doing GREAT! She is a gaffe machine.— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 8, 2020
As Moderator Susan Page brought up US' withdrawal from the 2015 Paris climate accord, Pence said that he is proud of the Trump administration’s record on climate change as well as conservation and noted that American air-land-water resources are cleanest as ever. While Pence defended Trump's “commitment” to conservation, Harris said that the Biden administration will take United States back to the Paris Climate Accord. That, according to Pence will hurt the US economy.
Harris-Pence also talked about the forest wildfires and hurricanes that threaten US coasts. While Trump has a history of stirring controversy by questioning the science on the climate crisis, Pence said “It will start getting cooler” and he went on to add that “I don’t think science knows, actually”. The California Senator also attacked the Trump-Pence administration for their “pattern” of dismissing science.
From the COVID-19 pandemic to the economy, the next topic in the US Vice President Debate soar to be ‘Would raising taxes put the US recovery at risk?’. To this, Harris said that Joe Biden will make college education more affordable.
While Pence defended Trump’s tax cuts and said that more money has been put in the pockets of average Americans, Harris had said Trump measures progress based on how the rich are doing. According to the California Senator, this is why Trump passed a tax bill benefiting the 1%, she says, "leading to a two trillion dollar deficit" which she promised Biden will repeal on Day 1.
.@JoeBiden and I believe the economy is doing well when our workers and our families are doing well. That’s why our tax plan won’t raise taxes on anyone making under $400K and will cut taxes for middle-class families.— Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) October 8, 2020
Joe Biden and Kamala Harris BOTH want to BAN FRACKING. pic.twitter.com/FpcvoVXcKH— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 8, 2020
Harris attacked Donald Trump over his tax returns details as released by the New York Times last month and laid emphasis on the need for “transparency”. While Harris lauded Joe Biden for being open about every issue, Pence replied by touting Trump as the “job creator” and that he is a “businessman”.
The NYT investigative report had cited Trump's sealed tax returns data to state that he did not pay any federal income taxes in 10 of the past 15 years, largely because he reported losing much more money than he made.
Donald Trump paid $750 in taxes. When I first heard about it, I literally said, “You mean $750,000?”— Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) October 8, 2020