US Vice Presidential Debate 2020 Live Updates: Fierce Harris Raids Through Pence's Defence

Susan Page’s next question to Harris-Pence was ‘If Roe v Wade, the Supreme Court decision that legalised abortion across the US in 1973, is to be lifted, and states are given the right to decide whether or not to allow it there, would Pence support abortion access in his home state of Indiana?’.

However, without answering the question, the US Vice President said that the Trump administration could not be more enthusiastic to nominate Amy Coney Barrett who is supported by the far-right and pro-life side. Harris started off by saying that she and Biden are both “people of faith” and will not unleash an attack on Barrett based on her Catholic faith, which the Republican rank has accused the Democrats of.

Without deflecting, Harris answered the same question with “I will always fight for women to make her own decision about her own body" and addressing the matter of vacant seat at US Supreme Court following the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the California Senator said that “let the American people fill the White House, and we will fill that Supreme Court seat".