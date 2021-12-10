US Vice President Kamala Harris Refrains From Using Bluetooth Headphones, Here's Why

The Vice President of the United States, Kamala Harris refrains from using Bluetooth headphones and prefers wired ones. During the 2020 US Presidential Elections, she was seen wearing wired earphones while making the famous "we did it, Joe" call to Joe Biden to congratulate him on winning the elections. Harris has been seen wearing wired earphones on several occasions, prompting many to wonder what the VP has against wireless or Bluetooth headphones.

Experts believe Bluetooth connection could be exploited by hackers

The US Vice President avoids Bluetooth headphones in favour of wired ones due to security reasons as the latter is more secure, whereas Bluetooth headphones can allow hackers access, according to a report by Politico. Cyber experts believe that Bluetooth connections can be exploited by hackers. A hacked connection gives access to take control of the gadget. Cybersecurity researchers have also tested Bluetooth to exploit security holes in some phones, Politico reported citing multiple sources.

According to Kim Crawley, a cybersecurity researcher and blogger, "Bluetooth technology has been in existence since the 1990s, and while its security has improved over time, it still remains vulnerable. Hackers can intercept and decrypt the signal between the phone and the Bluetooth device, which allow them to get the access of whatever audio is being transmitted," he was quoted by The Guardian as saying. Crawley further went on to state that although Bluetooth signals are encrypted, it does guarantee 100% security. "It's like a lock on the door. It's a barrier, not a guarantee as locks can be broken," he elaborated as reported by the British daily.

Some ways to safeguard privacy

According to an article by Cosmos weekly magazine, there are a few ways to safeguard privacy and the first step comes at the points of purchase. It stated that purchasing a headset that requires a PIN number to connect the phone or computer is a better option. One can also look for headsets that use encryption to provide even more security. The article also suggested people use headsets that support the most recent version of Bluetooth. One should leave the Bluetooth 'discoverable' mode on only while connecting to a phone or laptop, it should remain off when not in use, the article further added.

(Image: AP/Pixabay/Representative)