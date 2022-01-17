US VP Kamala Harris Condemns Texas Synagogue Attack, Affirms US's Solidarity With Jews

On Sunday, US Vice President issued a statement on the Texas synagogue attack where four people were kept hostage for more than 10 hours, affirming that the US stands in solidarity with the Congregation Beth Israel community and the whole Jewish community. Later it was announced later that the hostages were set free and the hostage-taker was apprehended.

Kamara Harris, said in the statement, "This morning, we are grateful that four people held hostage in a synagogue in Colleyville, Texas are safe and going home to their families. We thank the brave men and women in federal, state, and local law enforcement, and we stand in solidarity with the Congregation Beth Israel community and the entire Jewish community. While we will learn more about the hostage taker’s motivation, we know this: what happened yesterday at Congregation Beth Israel is a reminder that we must speak up and combat antisemitism and hate wherever it exists. Everyone has a right to pray, work, study, and spend time with loved ones not as the other – but as us."

President Joe Biden, on the other hand, also condemned the conduct and vowed to fight antisemitism and extremism with vigour. He stated that he appreciate the tireless efforts of law enforcement officers at all levels who worked together and bravely to save the hostages. He further said that they express their sympathy and support to the members of Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, as well as the Jewish community in general.

Hostage-taker wanted the release of Pakistani scientist Aafia Siddiqui

On Saturday, a man held at least four people, hostage, at a synagogue in Colleyville. The law enforcement officials stated that the hostage-taker wanted the release of Pakistani scientist Aafia Siddiqui, who was convicted of attempting to assassinate US military soldiers while detained in Afghanistan. FMC Carswell, which is a federal prison in Fort Worth, Texas, is where Siddiqui is presently being imprisoned. However, the suspect who kidnapped the hostages has been slain. Siddiqui's lawyer stated that she is not involved in the hostage situation was shocked by the hostage-taker's acts, according to CNN.

Image: AP