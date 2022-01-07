US VP Kamala Harris Was Inside DNC Headquarters On Jan 6 When Pipe Bomb Was Found: Report

The Vice President of the United States Kamala Harris was present inside the building of the Democratic National Committee (DNC) on January 6, 2021, when a pipe bomb was found outside of it, quoting four sources who were involved with her activities on that day, Politico reported. According to the sources, Harris was escorted out from the DNC complex roughly seven minutes after US Capitol Police started examining a probable pipe bomb that was labelled as "viable" by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

Furthermore, on the same day, another pipe bomb was spotted outside the Republican National Committee (RNC) building. As per the chronology provided by the official Capitol Authorities, police had started examining the explosives at 1:07 p.m., and an anonymous "protectee" was taken out from the building at roughly 1:14 p.m. Harris was that "protectee," sources confirmed, Politico reported.

The timeline further revealed that the DNC bomb threat was defused around 4:36 p.m. While the pipe bomb which was discovered at the RNC was detonated at 3:33 p.m. Further, till now, no one has been detained in connection with the bombings. In addition to this, the FBI had published video footage in March of the suspect who put the pipe bombs at the DNC and RNC facilities.

Both the explosives were planted by the same perpetrator

Both the explosives were planted by the same perpetrator the night before the Capitol assault, according to the FBI authorities. The RNC bomb was hidden behind the building in an alley, while the DNC explosive was positioned on a park bench.

Kamala Harris' attendance at the DNC on January 6 has sparked concerns about her safety during the incident at the US Capitol. As Harris was being taken out of the DNC premises, Trump fans on the stairs of the Capitol were brawling with police. The federal government has been chastised for failing to foresee the events of January 6.

Meanwhile, on the first anniversary of the US Capitol insurgency, Harris has linked the Capitol riot to Pearl Harbor and 9/11, emphasising that some events are not simply marked on the calendar but also in the communal memory.

(Image: AP)