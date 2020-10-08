'No Signal': Censors Block Mike Pence's Remark During VP Debate As He Criticises China

China reportedly blocked out the remarks made by US Vice President Mike Pence during his face-off with California Senator Kamala Harris in the vice-presidential debate on October 8. Canada’s Globe and Mail Beijing Correspondent Nathan VanderKlippe posted images on Twitter saying that Chinese Communist Party chose to censor the remarks Pence made on China with the display message saying “no signal please stand by”. However, remarkably, as per the social media post, the signal returned when Harris made her stance. Claiming that he was watching the CNN in China, he said it was when the debate turned to China and its relations with the United States.

China censored Pence’s comments on China. Signal returned when Harris began talking again. pic.twitter.com/0VEMAqDA95 — Nathan VanderKlippe (@nvanderklippe) October 8, 2020

What it looks like when China censors a vice-presidential debate after a question about China is asked - and then lifts the blackout when conversation appears set to move on. pic.twitter.com/JgV5yEq7JU — Nathan VanderKlippe (@nvanderklippe) October 8, 2020

A CNN reporter also confirmed the same by posting the "no signal" image of a television. According to David Culver, it was when Republican Vice Presidential Nominee Mike Pence echoed Donald Trump's words and blamed China for the handling of COVID-19. Pence had said, "China is to blame for the coronavirus and President Trump is not happy about it. He’s made that very clear, made it clear again today that China and the world health organization did not play straight with the American people. They did not let our personnel into China to get information on the Coronavirus until the middle of February."

The #VPDebate feed was cut here in Mainland China as @VP @Mike_Pence began criticizing #China for its handling of COVID-19. The feed resumed as @SenKamalaHarris began her response. @CNN pic.twitter.com/BrXGDTCTI7 — David Culver (@David_Culver) October 8, 2020

Harris on US losing trade war with China

On the subject of US-China relationship, Harris said that Trump started the greatest trade war in the world which she believes the United States has "clearly" lost. However, Pence rebutted saying “Lost the trade war with China? Joe Biden never fought it." The US Vice President said Biden has been a “cheerleader for communist China” and that the Asian country should be blamed for the COVID-19 pandemic. Meanwhile, Harris said the US-China war resulted in the loss of American lives, American jobs, and America's standing in the world.

"You lost it. What ended up happening because of a so-called trade war with China? America lost 300,000 manufacturing jobs," Harris told Mike Pence during the first vice-presidential debate on October 7.

