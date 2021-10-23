US: Vulnerable Students Suffer Most Due To Disruptions In School Amid Pandemic

Even as schools have reopened across the United States, the COVID-19 pandemic's complexities still linger, wreaking havoc on those least able to cope - those without transportation, with low income or severe financial problems, those who don't understand English, and children with special needs. Coronavirus outbreaks at schools, as well as individual quarantine orders issued when students are exposed to the virus, make it difficult for students to attend class in person on any given day. Many families also remain unsure about where to go for information if they require any. Sometimes it's as easy as the school bus not turning up due to driver shortages.

Keiona Morris, a resident of McKeesport in Pennsylvania who does not own a car, has had no choice but to keep her two sons at home on days when the school bus did not arrive. She claims that her two sons have missed nearly two weeks of school as a result of the disturbances, reported The Associated Press (AP). She explained that taking her older son to school on the civic bus system on certain days would mean she wouldn't be home in time to send her youngest to elementary school.

For some families, it's a matter of not having the financial means to deal with public school system failures. Due to language hurdles or other communication issues, many families are unaware of programmes that allow students to return to school despite viral exposures as long as they test negative for infection. While some students may keep up with school remotely being in quarantine, others are given little to no instruction, or they do not have access to the internet or necessary gadgets to connect. Bree Dusseault, principal at the University of Washington's Center on Reinventing Public Education, stated that as districts look for answers, they must also examine the disproportionate burden.

A "test to stay" policy to cut down on missed school days

To cut down on missed school days, several districts have introduced a "test to stay" policy, which allows students to stay in school despite being exposed to infected people as long as they test negative for COVID-19. In Georgia’s Marietta City Schools, students are made to go to a central location where they are given a quick antigen test.

Those who test negative are allowed to attend the school that day, whereas, those who test positive are sent to quarantine. According to school superintendent Grant Rivera, roughly 30 t0 40% of eligible students participate in the testing programme, and the district authority has begun to identify some impediments to access for families. Some mentioned transportation issues or time constraints, such as job schedules, as reasons for their absence.

