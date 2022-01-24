The United States State Department on Sunday, January 23, issued a Level 4 warning against travelling to Russia as tensions continue to mount along the eastern borders of Ukraine. In a travel advisory issued by the department, the US authorities have sternly asked Americans to cancel all plans to travel to Russia, stressing that US nationals could face "harassment" amid the ongoing crisis. The warning comes after US Embassy in Ukraine asked officials in Kyiv to depart the ex-Soviet nation as the situation continues to worsen rapidly.

"Do not travel to Russia due to ongoing tension along the border with Ukraine, the potential for harassment against U.S. citizens, the embassy’s limited ability to assist U.S. citizens in Russia, COVID-19 and related entry restrictions, terrorism, harassment by Russian government security officials, and the arbitrary enforcement of local law," the US State Department said in its order.

Noting the volatility along the eastern borders of Ukraine, Donbas region, the State Department also warned that "US citizens located in or considering travel to the districts of the Russian Federation immediately bordering Ukraine should be aware that the situation along the border is unpredictable." The officials also strongly advised against travelling through the land from Russia to Ukraine through the conflict-ridden region. Meanwhile, due to limitations on staff for consular services in Moscow, the US has limited ability to provide routine emergency services in areas far from the US embassy in Russia.

"In addition, there is the potential throughout Russia of harassment towards foreigners, including through regulations targeted specifically against foreigners," the state added.

Raising serious concerns over the situation in areas along with Crimea, the US State Department also specified Americans must avoid travelling towards North Caucasus, including Chechnya and Mount Elbrus due to terrorism and kidnapping and risk of civil unrest." Meanwhile, the US has also asked travellers to avoid Ukraine, Donetsk and Luhansk in the wake of escalated military actions by Russian troops.

Conflict continues to broil along the Ukraine border

The travel advisory comes as the threat of invasion of Kyiv looms with over 1,00,000 Russian troops deployed along the eastern Ukraine borders, Donbas regions, according to US intelligence officials. Last month, 1,000 stationed troops carried out military exercises, reigniting fears of imminent invasion. It is to mention that the Donbas region has remained a conflict zone shortly after Russia annexed the Crimean peninsula in 2014, leading to sporadic eruption of clashes between Ukrainian forces and Russia-backed rebels.

However, with the West stern over levying heavy sanctions on Russia in case of any invasive action, Moscow has repeatedly refuted claims of potential threat to Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity. Meanwhile, in a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in early December, US President Joe Biden has directed to de-escalate tensions at the borders of the ex-Soviet nation and "return to diplomacy." To which Kremlin responded with a list of security guarantees, demanding assurance from NATO to exempt Kyiv from joining the international military alliance and restrict troop deployment to pre-1997 border rules.

(Image: AP)