US Will Support Ukraine's Territorial Integrity Against Russia's Aggressiveness: Biden

In Washington, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visited US president Joe Biden on Wednesday, where Biden highlighted the fact that the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine will get support from the United States against the aggressiveness of Russia. Through Twitter Biden emphasised the purpose of the meeting. Following the visit between US President Biden and Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who is presently on a working visit to Washington, the White House published a Joint Statement on the US-Ukraine Strategic Alliance.

In my visit with President Zelenskyy today, I reaffirmed the United States' support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity in the face of Russian aggression, our close cooperation on energy security, and our shared democratic values. pic.twitter.com/BJaxoJrXFh — President Biden (@POTUS) September 1, 2021

US and Ukraine issue statement on Russian aggression

The statement announced that the aggressiveness of Russia has led to the fighting in eastern Ukraine and the annexation of Crimea as well as killing over 14,000 Ukrainians, destabilised Europe and the Black Sea area, and jeopardised the global rules-based system.

The statement further states, "The United States does not and will never recognize Russia's purported annexation of Crimea and reaffirms its full support for international efforts, including in the Normandy Format, aimed at negotiating a diplomatic resolution to the Russian-led conflict in eastern Ukraine on the basis of international law, including the UN Charter," as per ANI.

According to the statement, the US will support the attempt of Ukraine for using the Crimea Framework to draw global attention and to work on the humanitarian crisis which is occurred due to the possession by Russia of Crimea. It even said that they will also focus on the goal of restoring the control of Ukraine over the territory peacefully and in compliance with international law.

Other developments between the US and Ukraine Apart from Russian Aggression

Ukraine's ongoing development on defense and defense industry transformations which comprises the adoption of a new defense industry plan is welcomed by the United States. In line with Ukraine's role as a NATO Enhanced Opportunities Partner, US aim to maintain their strength training and exercise program, according to the Joint Statement.

In June 2021 NATO Summit Communique, the US and Allies confirmed, "The United States supports Ukraine's right to decide its own future foreign policy course free from outside interference, including with respect to Ukraine's aspirations to join NATO. "We also remain committed to assisting Ukraine with ongoing reforms," the statement added.

The US also unveiled a new security support package for Ukraine at USD 60 million. The package includes more Javelin anti-armor weapons and other defensive lethal and non-lethal assets to help Ukraine protect itself more efficiently against Russian invasion. Since 2014, the US has pledged USD 2.5 billion in assistance for Ukraine's troops, including over USD 400 million alone this year, as per the statement.

The US and Ukraine have also signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on Space Situational Awareness, which will allow for a more comprehensive exchange of information on space objects that will be identified by satellites and surface sensors in order to improve the safety of space flight.

Lastly, the statement added, Ukraine and the US have further agreed to maintain a 24/7 communication system via the National and Nuclear Risk Reduction Center. To assist consensual nonproliferation objectives and strengthen regional and global protection, the US and Ukraine have also accepted a seven-year extension of the Agreement to support Ukraine in the 'Elimination of Strategic Nuclear Arms' and the 'Prevention of Proliferation of Weapons of Mass Destruction' which was approved in the year 1993.

(Image Credit: ANI)