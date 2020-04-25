US Witnesses Lowest Coronavirus Deaths In Three Weeks, Total Toll At 52,193

With over 52,193 deaths, the United States reportedly marked the lowest fatalities in three weeks after it witnessed at least 4,591 deaths from the COVID-19 on April 24, the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed. Nearly 44 per cent of deaths from the pandemic were registered over the last seven days, in the past three weeks, which was a period of the sharp spike in fatalities since the outbreak. However, the death rate now seems to be slowing down as the data reflected an average of 600 fewer deaths in trend as per the media reports.

Despite the drop in fatalities, the health experts have recommended that the hardest-hit country will have to sustain the downward trend on the graph and will have to show a consistent decrease in the confirmed cases and the death toll, confirmed media reports. However, the US begins to cautiously “reopen” as early as the end of this week.

Governor Brian Kemp of Georgia told a press conference on COVID-19 that his state “might allow” gyms, fitness centers, bowling alleys, body art studios, barbers, cosmetologists, hair designers, nail care artists, aestheticians, their respective schools and massage therapists to restart businesses given a favourable data, enhanced testing, and an approval from the health experts, a leading US media outlet reported.

Positive cases declined

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump at the daily White House news conference said, “Nationwide, the percentage of tests that come back positive has declined very significantly. Last week, 38 percent of the tests in New York were positive, which declined to 28 percent. New cases of COVID-19 in New York also dipped by 50 percent as compared to a week ago, and fatalities are down 40 percent over the same period.''

Further about his plans to “reopen”, Trump said, “We ask every American to maintain vigilance and hygiene, social distancing, and voluntary use of face coverings. We are opening our country. It's very exciting to see.” Earlier, Trump reportedly signed a Paycheck Protection Program and Healthcare Enhancement Act that sought to provide relief of over $320 billion to the American workers who lost jobs due to the pandemic. Of this, at least $30 billion funds were reserved for financial institutions, minorities, and distressed communities such as African and Hispanic Americans that run small businesses, according to media reports.

(With Agency Inputs)