US Woman Says She ‘let God Take The Wheel As Test Of Faith' During High-speed Car Crash

Following a high-speed car crash, a US woman told Ohio police officers that she was letting “God take the wheel” as a test of her faith. According to a CCTV footage uploaded on YouTube, a car in Beachwood, Ohio, driving at the speed of 190km per hour, ran a red light, slammed into two other cars, knocked down power lines before smashing into a house. The Daily Mail reported that the woman behind the wheels had her 11-year-old daughter in the car when she slammed into a red vehicle on June 15 shortly before midnight.

In the clip, one can see parts of the hood and glass flying off the red car as the woman continued to speed by. The police said that the driver was uninjured. According to reports, the 31-year-old Parma driver, who has not been named, lost control of her car, which eventually crashed into a utility pole and another vehicle in the driveway of a Beachwood home, ultimately striking the house itself.

‘To test faith in God’

The police officials said that the woman only stooped her car after she collided with the house. They added that the woman had intentionally driven through the traffic light to “test her faith with God”. The 31-year-old reportedly said that she had been going through “trials and tribulations,” having been recently fired from her job, so she decided to “let go and let God take the weel”.

The police said that the woman believed that she had done the right thing, even though her 11-year-old daughter, who was sitting in the passenger seat, was taken to a local hospital with head injuries. When asked if she had been drinking or did any drugs, the woman said that she had one glass one wine nearly seven hours earlier. The cops then began to suspect that the woman suffered a mental health crisis and had her taken to a local hospital.

However, after evaluation, the doctors did not detect any signs of alcohol or impairment from drugs. Now, the woman reportedly faces multiple charges including felony assault, endangering a child, and driving under suspension. As per reports, the prosecutors are expected to present the case to a grand jury this week.

