US Would 'welcome' India's Effort To De-escalate Russia-Ukraine Conflict, Says White House

White House on Monday said that the US would welcome India’s efforts to de-escalate the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict. As Ukraine received a new package of military assistance from the United States which included modern equipment and ammunition, White House press secretary Jen Psaki in a press briefing said that US is in touch with a range of allies over the increasing tensions between Russia and Ukraine. However, the White House press secretary added that she doesn’t have any “specific” conversations that relate to Indian officials.

“We certainly welcome any efforts to de-escalate and we are in touch with a range of allies and partners on this, but I don't have any specific conversations to read out that relate to Indian officials," said Psaki.

In recent months, the tensions between Russia and Ukraine have drastically escalated with fears of Moscow launching an invasion into its neighbouring country. While Russia has been allegedly ramping up its troop presence near the Ukrainian border, Moscow has accused NATO of aggression. Last month, the Russian Foreign Ministry published two draft agreements listing its security proposals and precluding NATOs further eastward expansion. US, NATO, Russia and Ukraine’s officials have been meeting in separate setups in a bid to de-escalate the situation.

‘Biden’s message to the people of the world’s largest democracy’

In the same press briefing on Monday, Psaki was also questioned about US President Joe Biden’s ‘message to the people of the world’s largest democracy’ on its 73rd Republic Day on Tuesday. The White House press secretary said, "Well, we join India, the world’s largest democracy, in honouring Republic Day, the day that marks the adoption of India’s constitution."

She further recalled, “As President Biden said when India’s Prime Minister Modi visited the White House last September: “[T]he relationship between India and the United States…is destined to be stronger, closer, and tighter. And…it can benefit the whole world.” “Our partnership…[is] rooted in our shared responsibility to uphold democratic values.”

(Image: ANI/PTI)