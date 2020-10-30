Video: Joe Biden Completes Speech In Pouring Rain, Netizens Laud 'powerful Resilience'

After Democratic vice presidential nominee, Kamala Harris broke the internet by dancing in rain during a campaign rally, party’s presidential challenger Joe Biden has become the new social media star for completing his speech in the pouring rain in Florida. With just three days to go for one of the most divisive US elections on November 3, Biden’s supporters called him “my president” and mocked the Republican leader Donald Trump for not being capable to pull off similar situation.

After both Trump and Biden held separate, simultaneous Town Halls earlier this month, the rivals held rallies just hours apart in Florida which is reportedly essential for Republicans to secure another term at the White House. The US President and former US vice president urged the voters to get to the polling stations in-person despite the tropical storm hindering the early voting in the Southeast region.

However, amid his speech, Biden’s drive-in rally witnessed a brief shower turning into a torrential downpour, but it did not lessen the enthusiasm. The Democratic challenger not only finished his address but later shared an “iconic” image from the rally with a caption saying that “storm will pass.” Meanwhile, due to Tropical Storm Zeta bringing gusts of wind at 50mph, Trump cancelled his event in Fayetteville. Take a look:

This storm will pass, and a new day will come. pic.twitter.com/PewrMRuRXx — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 30, 2020

📺 @JoeBiden stayed and finished his speech in the pouring rain tonight in Tampa, Florida.



Does anyone think Trump would do the same?



pic.twitter.com/iC34IeK3cx — Chris D. Jackson (@ChrisDJackson) October 30, 2020

Netizens laud Biden’s ‘powerful resilience’

Joe Biden’s image has already garnered over 149k likes with thousands of netizens lauding the “powerful resilience” that is showcased by the 77-year-old who would turn 78 on November 20. Many others shared different pictures from the former US President’s speech at Florida and some of them even called him “handsome”. One of the Twitter users shared a similar image of former US President Barack Obama delivering a speech in the rain and said US citizens will “love” a man who stands in the rain for them. Many mocked Trump for caring more about his hair than the Americans.

I love a man that will stand in the rain for his fellow Americans❣️ Thank you, Joe🥰 pic.twitter.com/i6Tw1LFmOG — L A Leamon (@lablea26) October 30, 2020

Meanwhile, Trump canceled a rally due to wind. Lol — Lisa says (@brunofan2012) October 30, 2020

Meanwhile, Donald Trump cancels an event because he’s worried the wind will mess up his hair. — Jay Black (@jayblackisfunny) October 30, 2020

And a woman to dance in it. And wearing kicks while doing it. A woman who is after my own heart... pic.twitter.com/MJAsOitkur — Quantum Entanglement (@QuantumEntang13) October 30, 2020

Fun crazy ending to your speech tonight! It was a fantastic experience pic.twitter.com/KtNPb17OaH — Nicole Taggart (@iamahoneybee) October 30, 2020

Earlier, Biden’s running mate Kamala Harris broke into a little dance in the rain and the Twitter users can not keep calm. From calling it the “best thing on the internet” to saying that’s “what a boss looks like”, the short clip showing Harris grooving while holding an umbrella has taken the internet by storm. Saying “rain or shine”, democracy doesn’t wait for anyone, the California Senator was captured thoroughly enjoying while light dancing in front of the voters in Florida on October 20. She herself shared her image from the campaign rally where the supporters were also seen enjoying the music.

Rain or shine, democracy waits for no one. pic.twitter.com/DMimsHbmWO — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) October 19, 2020

Here’s Sen. Harris today in Florida: pic.twitter.com/z2lxKMJ89e — The Recount (@therecount) October 19, 2020

