Video: Joe Biden Completes Speech In Pouring Rain, Netizens Laud 'powerful Resilience'

With US elections being 3 days away, Democratic challenger Joe Biden has become a social media star for completing his speech in the pouring rain in Florida. 

After Democratic vice presidential nominee, Kamala Harris broke the internet by dancing in rain during a campaign rally, party’s presidential challenger Joe Biden has become the new social media star for completing his speech in the pouring rain in Florida. With just three days to go for one of the most divisive US elections on November 3, Biden’s supporters called him “my president” and mocked the Republican leader Donald Trump for not being capable to pull off similar situation. 

After both Trump and Biden held separate, simultaneous Town Halls earlier this month, the rivals held rallies just hours apart in Florida which is reportedly essential for Republicans to secure another term at the White House. The US President and former US vice president urged the voters to get to the polling stations in-person despite the tropical storm hindering the early voting in the Southeast region. 

However, amid his speech, Biden’s drive-in rally witnessed a brief shower turning into a torrential downpour, but it did not lessen the enthusiasm. The Democratic challenger not only finished his address but later shared an “iconic” image from the rally with a caption saying that “storm will pass.” Meanwhile, due to  Tropical Storm Zeta bringing gusts of wind at 50mph, Trump cancelled his event in Fayetteville. Take a look:

Netizens laud Biden’s ‘powerful resilience’

Joe Biden’s image has already garnered over 149k likes with thousands of netizens lauding the “powerful resilience” that is showcased by the 77-year-old who would turn 78 on November 20. Many others shared different pictures from the former US President’s speech at Florida and some of them even called him “handsome”. One of the Twitter users shared a similar image of former US President Barack Obama delivering a speech in the rain and said US citizens will “love” a man who stands in the rain for them. Many mocked Trump for caring more about his hair than the Americans.

Earlier, Biden’s running mate Kamala Harris broke into a little dance in the rain and the Twitter users can not keep calm. From calling it the “best thing on the internet” to saying that’s “what a boss looks like”, the short clip showing Harris grooving while holding an umbrella has taken the internet by storm. Saying “rain or shine”, democracy doesn’t wait for anyone, the California Senator was captured thoroughly enjoying while light dancing in front of the voters in Florida on October 20. She herself shared her image from the campaign rally where the supporters were also seen enjoying the music.

