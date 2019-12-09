Video Of 'cowboy' Pigeons In Las Vegas Parking Lot Goes Viral

A video of a group of pigeons wearing cowboy hats in Las Vegas has gone viral. The viral video was shared by Bobby Lee in which the group of pigeons seem to be moving around in an empty parking lot, pecking at small things fallen on the ground. The pigeon showed at the start of the video is wearing a red coloured hat whereas the second pigeon seems to be wearing a light pink coloured hat.

Netizens react

The video has been shared more than 1,000 times and has prompted reactions from a few people. One person asked what will the government plan to do next since they have already been putting cowboy hats on drones.

Another person cracked a joke asking whether the pigeons were classic cowboys or not?

They ride horses and carry guns?😂😂😂 — OJExpress (@express_oj) December 8, 2019

Someone said a few people in correction facilities told her about how inmates kept pets such as birds, squirrels etc.

Pigeon flashed by a speed camera

In a different incident in Bocholt in the western part of Germany, a pigeon was flashed by a speed camera as it violated the speed limit. According to reports, the pigeon was flying at a speed of 45km/h in a zone with a speed limit of 30km/h and since then the picture went viral.

It was said that rules allowed a 3km/h margin in relation to speeding cases but the pigeon was travelling 12km/h more than the set limit and was apparently going to collide with vehicles and pedestrians. Reportedly, one person was of the opinion that it was a racing pigeon whereas someone else was of the opinion that the bird in question should serve a community service sentence as a carrier pigeon.

Pigeons delay a flight

In a different incident an Aero flight SU1730 that was flying from Sheremetyevo International Airport in Moscow to Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky in central-eastern Russia, near the Kamchatka Krai region, reportedly faced peculiar challenges by pigeons. Pigeons which normally cause problems for flights outside the plane ended up delaying the flight by a full 20 minutes by sneaking into the cabin and terrorising the cabin crew.

(With inputs from agencies)