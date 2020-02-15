The Debate
'Needed It': Video Of Bernie Sanders Slamming Table Takes Internet By Storm

US News

Bernie Sanders won the New Hampshire primary earlier this week and an internet user edited a mashup video featuring the US Senator slamming a coffee table.

Written By Aanchal Nigam | Mumbai | Updated On:
Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders recently won the New Hampshire primary and an internet user edited a mashup video featuring the United States Senator bang a coffee table with a fist. The Twitter user used a clip of comedian James Adomian dressed as the Democratic presidential candidate in November for a sketch in which he is actually interviewed by the 78-year-old. At one point in the skit, the actual Sanders pretended to slam a coffee table with his fist. This is an exact moment which has been edited by the Twitter user in repeat with background music of New Order’s single Blue Monday and said he will post it at every “big win” of Sanders. 

Read - Sanders Focuses On NC Ahead Of Super Tuesday

Netizens say it 'blessed' their feed

The short mashup has taken the internet by storm with one of the Twitter users also saying that it “blessed” his timeline. The 24-second clip has been viewed more than a million times with nearly four thousand likes. Sanders, who has recently emerged as the frontrunner for Democrats in the race for White House along with Pete Buttiege has also drawn immense support for his campaign. One of the internet users also said that it was this video which made him a “new fan” of the US Senator. 

Read -  Russian Pranksters Say They Called Bernie Sanders

Sanders declared victory in New Hampshire on February 11 after securing a narrow lead over Pete Buttigieg in the state's Democratic primary. Sanders who led the polls with 26 per cent and 90 per cent of the precincts reporting. After his triumph, Sanders said that his victory is the start of US President Donald Trump's end. The US Senator also called it the 'beginning of a revolution' and credited the Americans for his win. 

Read - Bernie Sanders Campaigns In Charlotte

Read - De Blasio Endorses Former 2020 Rival Sanders For President

Published:
DOG GOES TO THE BEACH