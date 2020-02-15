'Needed It': Video Of Bernie Sanders Slamming Table Takes Internet By Storm

Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders recently won the New Hampshire primary and an internet user edited a mashup video featuring the United States Senator bang a coffee table with a fist. The Twitter user used a clip of comedian James Adomian dressed as the Democratic presidential candidate in November for a sketch in which he is actually interviewed by the 78-year-old. At one point in the skit, the actual Sanders pretended to slam a coffee table with his fist. This is an exact moment which has been edited by the Twitter user in repeat with background music of New Order’s single Blue Monday and said he will post it at every “big win” of Sanders.

when you win new hampshirepic.twitter.com/4O4IzeHPMD — mork (@karlmorx) February 12, 2020

Read - Sanders Focuses On NC Ahead Of Super Tuesday

Netizens say it 'blessed' their feed

The short mashup has taken the internet by storm with one of the Twitter users also saying that it “blessed” his timeline. The 24-second clip has been viewed more than a million times with nearly four thousand likes. Sanders, who has recently emerged as the frontrunner for Democrats in the race for White House along with Pete Buttiege has also drawn immense support for his campaign. One of the internet users also said that it was this video which made him a “new fan” of the US Senator.

may this continually bless our timelines — Goth Ms. Frizzle (@spookperson) February 12, 2020

this video made me a new order fan so thank you — trent gender (@meridaein) February 12, 2020

Never knew I needed this until I had it. — Jon Senrab (@Senrab3123) February 12, 2020

Read - Russian Pranksters Say They Called Bernie Sanders

thank you for this — Andrew (@KillerFidelity) February 12, 2020

You are indeed a master!

May you live to be a thousand years old Sir! — ëpmøntōyå (@NocheToonYam) February 13, 2020

is there a full version? — jeff bezosdiazepine 🌹 (@esfahansolo) February 12, 2020

I want more. — 🌹 (@gnarwallie) February 12, 2020

Sanders declared victory in New Hampshire on February 11 after securing a narrow lead over Pete Buttigieg in the state's Democratic primary. Sanders who led the polls with 26 per cent and 90 per cent of the precincts reporting. After his triumph, Sanders said that his victory is the start of US President Donald Trump's end. The US Senator also called it the 'beginning of a revolution' and credited the Americans for his win.

Read - Bernie Sanders Campaigns In Charlotte

Read - De Blasio Endorses Former 2020 Rival Sanders For President