Vietnam: Coronavirus Cases Climb To 15, 3-month-old Baby Infected

Vietnam has confirmed another case of a new coronavirus outbreak on February 11 bringing up its total tally to 15, according to the health ministry. The ministry reportedly said in a statement that the latest case is a three-month-old baby who got infected by her grandmother who tested positive for the virus on February 9. It further added that 10 out of 15 confirmed cases are from the northern province of Vinh Phuc, as per the reports. Vietnam has made plans to quarantine hundreds of citizens returning from China which includes 950 at military camps outside Hanoi, and another 900 at temporary facilities on the Vietnam-China border.

Vietnam suspended airline operations to China

Vietnam Airlines suspended operations to China, Hong Kong and Taiwan from February 8. This extreme measure has been taken amid growing fears of the new Chinese coronavirus. The virus has been spreading quickly in China and in the Wuhan province where it has infected thousands of people. The airline in a statement said that it will be suspending flight in phases, flights between Vietnam and Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Shenzhen will be suspended from February 4 itself while flights to and from Chengdu will be suspended from the next day. Flights to Macau will be suspended from February 6 onwards.

1011 died, over 42,000 infected

Chinese authorities have revealed that the death toll for China's new coronavirus epidemic has increased to 1,011 nationwide. Hubei province, that is the epicentre of the viral outbreak, has reported 103 new deaths in addition to 2,097 new reported cases, informed Hubei's health commission on Tuesday. The viral outbreak of the deadly new coronavirus was first reported in December 2019 in the Chinese city of Wuhan. Since then there have been more than 42,200 confirmed cases across mainland China. It is believed that the coronavirus emerged from a food market that sells exotic animals for human consumption.

