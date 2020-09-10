Walmart To Test Delivery Of Grocery, Household Products Through Automated Drones

In order to step up the deliveries, the US Walmart stores in North Carolina have planned to test the drone services to dispatch the groceries and other household items to residences. According to a blog post on Walmart’s website, the company has started the drone delivery as a part of a pilot program and has partnered with Flytrex, an Israel based firm to test the drones for effective deliveries in Fayetteville starting September 10. Flytrex drones are capable to lift packages weighing unto 6.5 pounds and deliver up to 6 aerial miles.

“We know that it will be some time before we see millions of packages delivered via drone. That still feels like a bit of science fiction,” Tom Ward, senior vice president of customer products said.

He reiterated that the drones can deliver items in a way that’s convenient, safe, and fast. “The drones, which are controlled over the cloud using a smart and easy control dashboard, will help us gain valuable insight into the customer and associate experience – from picking and packing to takeoff and delivery,” Ward said. Walmart’s exploration of the on-demand delivery focuses on delivering select grocery and household essential items that will enhance the customer and associate experience, from picking and packing to takeoff and delivery. The company said that the results from the pilots such as this will help shape the potential of drone delivery on a larger scale, accomplish the vision of the founder, and provide Walmart growth.

Read: Amazon Upcoming Sale September 2020: Happy Savings Days Date And Details

Read: Amazon CEO Bezos Tops Forbes List Of Richest People, Trump's Ranking Slips Amid COVID-19

FAA approved drone deliveries

Earlier, the US Federal Aviation Administration approved Amazon’s fleet of Prime Air delivery drones for household items delivery. The Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement that the new certification of the drone delivery would allow the company to test its electric delivery drone designed to carry up to 5 pounds for up to 15 miles and will have great potential for it in the future. According to Flytrex's website, the drones will land in the customer’s backyard. The orders are gently lowered from eighty feet, which ensures a quiet and secure delivery.

Read: 15 Years Later, Walmart Launches Its Answer To Amazon Prime

Raed: Walmart Joins Hands With Microsoft In Bid To Buy TikTok; What's In It For The Retailer?

(Images Credit: Flytrex Site)