WATCH: Donald Trump Air High-fives Supporter As Security Tells The Crowd 'No Touching!'

Former US President Donald Trump's name has become synonymous with being viral, be it his actions whether it is his speeches, remarks or just a round of golf, a hobby that Trump is seeminly attached to from his younger days. Speaking about Trump and golf, a hilarious video of the mogul has now gone viral on Twitter. The video was shot at Trump’s Florida resort, Mar-a-Lago. In the clip, Trump can be seen posing alongside some of his supporters on his club’s golf course.

Going by the video, when one of the supporters tries to give him a high-five, Trump responds by giving him an air high-five. Moreover, one member of Trump’s security detail firmly tells the supporter that he is not supposed to touch the former president. The video has been shared by Twitter user Ron Filipkowski and has gone viral with over one million views on the microblogging site.

Watch:

Twitter users of course could not miss this chance to mock the former President or express their humour regarding Trump's status especially with him announcing his 2024 US Presidential race bid. One user wrote, “He loves his supporters!!! Gosh!” Another user tweeted, “Air high fives? That’s a new one. Also, I wonder if these guys are the winners of the digital trading card sweepstakes and this is the prize.”

He plops down with the grace of a skydiving hippo. — Future Fossil (@dyear_of_dcat) January 18, 2023

you can almost hear the groan from the suspension on that golf cart — MerryinCampbell (@MerryinCampbell) January 18, 2023

Secret service to that guys arm...... pic.twitter.com/k83JPzslBt — MobBelvin (@kmahl13) January 18, 2023

Image: Twitter