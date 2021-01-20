'We Can Rise Above The Partisan': Republican House Reps Commit To Work With Biden's Admin

Republican House Representative Beth Van Duyne, who is representing Texas has sent a letter to President-elect Joe Biden. The letter has been signed by 16 GOP House freshmen and it says that they are looking forward to working with the new administration. According to the reports by ANI, the letter has been signed by Madison Cawthorn, Barry Moore, Burgess Owens, Mariannette Miller-Meeks, Peter Meijer, Ashley Hinson and Carlos A. Gimenez.

Tired of 'Partisan gridlock'

The letter read, “We firmly believe that what unites us as Americans is far greater than anything that may ever divide us. In that spirit, we hope that we can rise above the partisan fray to negotiate meaningful change for Americans across the nation and maintain the United States' standing as the best country in the world”. It also said that Ameircans are tired of ‘partisan gridlock’ and how it is important for leaders of both sides to work on important issues.

Read: 'It's Time We Begin To Heal Together': Biden Holds Memorial For COVID-19 Victims

Joe Biden, the 46th President of the United States and Kamala Harris, the first woman vice president have been inaugurated at the US Capitol on January 20. While Biden will be revamping America’s stance on a range of issues including climate policies, immigration laws and even suspension of US-Mexico border wall construction, Biden has called it “a new day for America”. Even though the event was scaled down amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the 59th inaugural ceremony took place with officials wearing masks.

Biden has repeatedly indicated that he would undo a lot of policies introduced by Donald Trump. Apart from joining the Paris climate accord that Trump abandoned, Biden is also planning on revoking the controversial travel ban on several predominantly Muslim countries. Biden’s incoming White House chief of staff, Ron Klain, circulated a memo stating that during the first 10 days in office, the new US administration will launch few reversals on policies implemented by US President Donald Trump.

Read: Joe Biden Nominates At Least 20 Indian-Americans In His Administration, Including 13 Women

Reports suggest that Biden’s Day 1’s move will end Trump’s controversial ban on visitors from several majority-Muslim countries. Also, he aims at suspending the construction of the border wall that was Trump’s major agenda throughout his four-year presidency. Trump believed that the constriction of a wall throughout the US-Mexico border to stem illegal immigration.

Read: Pelosi Sets Up Full Floor Vote On Monday To Increase Americans' Stimulus Payments To $2000

Also Read: 'Important Milestone': One Million Americans Vaccinated Against Coronavirus In 10 Days

(Image Credits: AP)