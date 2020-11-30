'We Won': Trump Refuses To Budge In First TV Appearance Since Loss, Calls Election 'fraud'

US President Donald Trump on November 29 said that he will never concede to president-elect Joe Biden or give up on his unsubstantiated claims of election fraud. In the first TV interview since losing his reelection bid to Biden in the November 3 election, Trump told Fox News “my mind will not change” even six months from now and reiterated his baseless claim about the democratic process being “rigged” and a “total fraud”. Trump’s doubling on the election claims came as more and more states verify the results that show Biden won the race to the White House.

“It's not like you're gonna change my mind. My mind will not change in six months,” Trump said.

“This election was rigged. This election was a total fraud," he added without backing this up. "We won the election easily.”

In the 45-minute interview with the media outlet, Trump continued to state evidence-free claims on how the election was a fraud and that he won. This was also the latest attack by the outgoing US President on the credibility of the US election system verbally, even as his legal team struggles to provide and proof to back his claims in court.

Trump complains about Justice dept

Across the United States, several cases by Trump supporters or Trump’s own team have been rejected by the judges with the latest rebuff coming from Pennsylvania, a battleground state. However, according to Trump, the courts are ‘not allowing’ to put evidence. The US President, evidently irked wth the loss even weeks after the result was announced, ignored the boundaries between his office, the judicial and law enforcement system.

He even complained about not being assisted by the Department of Justice and FBI who according to him are “missing in action”. Further Trump questioned the point of a Supreme Court if it refrains from intervening in the matter.

“We're trying to put the evidence in and the judges won't allow us to do it,” Trump said. “We are trying. We have so much evidence.”

"We should be heard by the Supreme Court. Something has to be able to get up there. Otherwise, what is the Supreme Court?" he asked.

