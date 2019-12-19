What's Next For US President Donald Trump After Impeachment?

US President Donald Trump has become only the third President to be impeached on December 18 after Democrat-led House of Representatives passed the charges in a historic vote. While for the most part Trump is impeached, his removal from the office will now be decided in Republican-led House Senate. In what is next for the defiant US President, these charges of 'abuse of power' and 'obstruction to Congress' will be in Senate for a trial. The house with Republican majority sits as a High Court in which the senators 'consider evidence, hear witnesses' and then vote to acquit or convict Trump.

Read - House Impeached Donald Trump, Can He Still Run For 2020 Presidential Election?

The Senate, controlled by Republicans, will now hold a trial under the supervision of Chief Justice of the Supreme Court. In the trial, Senate will serve as the jury and at least two-thirds of the Senate have to vote in favour of removal. However, the Senate also has the power to disqualify the official from holding public offices in the future. In case Trump is only convicted just this time, he will continue to take part in the race of President in 2020. However, if the Senate decides to permanently disqualify Trump, he will not be seen holding a government office again. In contrary to this, the White House has already said that the Senate will exonerate Trump and will 'set things in order'.

“Today marks the culmination in the House of one of the most shameful political episodes in the history of our nation. Without receiving a single Republican vote, and without providing any proof of wrongdoing, Democrats pushed illegitimate articles of impeachment against the president through the House of Representatives,” White House spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham said in a statement.

Read - As Donald Trump Got Impeached, Who Is Currently The President Of US?

Trump tells he is 'having a good time'

Trump was impeached in the Democrat-led House of Representatives at the same time he was addressing a campaign rally in Michigan. The historic vote in Congress took place while Trump was speaking to nearly 7,000 of his supporters and said that he is 'not worried'. The defiant US President goes on to say that 'I don't know about you, but I'm having a good time'. It has been evident with Trump's constant Twitter Spree and his blistering letter to the House Speaker Nancy Pelosi that the US President is angry with the 'Do Nothing Democrats'.

As of now, Trump remains the president of the United States as Senate is still to vote in favour of his removal. The high-profile controversy started when Democrats accused Trump of pressurising Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to investigate Joe Biden, a Democrat and Trump’s potential challenger for 2020 presidential elections. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced the launch of the impeachment inquiry against Trump which led to hearings and depositions of witnesses.

Read - GOP Embraces Trump As Never Before With Anti-impeachment

Read - GOP Embraces Trump As Never Before With Anti-impeachment