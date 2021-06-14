What's So Special About Joe Biden's Aviator Sunglasses? Check Cost, History Here

US President Joe Biden’s first overseas trip since acquiring the White House in January was significant for a range of reasons, including his signature aviators that he was captured sporting all the way. Right from boarding his Air Force One in United States, London and even while meeting with UK’s Queen Elizabeth II. While one internet user said, “Biden’s aviator is very important for me,” another mocked him for wearing his trademark aviator sunglasses “even while indoors.” Even while he was contesting as Democratic presidential candidate, Biden’s aviators were the talk of the country.

As per the GQ report, Ray-Bans have been Biden’s go-to sunnies since he was a teenager and have become shorthand for the US President himself. While Ray-Bans have made aviators in several colourways, Biden has often been spotted either in the classic combo of the gold frame and black lenses or black frame and black lenses. US President’s have been associated with their own respective trademarks but they are reportedly not usually fashion-forward. In the same tradition, Biden has become synonymous with his style of sunglasses.

What’s so special about Joe Biden’s aviators?

“My lord, I’ve been wearing Aviators since I was a freshman in college as a lifeguard...I think Ray-Ban should (sponsor me), I tell you what,” Joe Biden had said in a 2016 interview with The Skimm. Evidently, Biden being associated with Ray-Bans aviators is not new has he was always seen donning the same during his election campaigns. The 78-year-old has revealed that he churned through about six pairs of Aviators a year because “sometimes people steal them for souvenirs.”

US President has often admitted that he really does wear them every day in his life. Vanity Fair has also noted previously that there had been sightings of the 46th POTUS driving around his home town of Wilmington, Delaware, wearing the iconic Ray-Ban frames. Notably, when the then-Vice President joined Instagram back in 2014, his first post depicted a pair of his trademark accessory on his desk at West Wing.

Aviators: Quick history

Aviators were first developed in the 1930s for the Air Force pilots. They are significantly lightweight, clear and more fog-resistant than that other available bulky goggles pilots had been using at the time. Noting the problem, Bausch & Lomb, an early contractor for the military sunnies marketed the same style of sunglasses for civilians and trademarked them as Ray-Bans. Cut to now, people across the globe can find dozens of aviator variants in a grip of materials, colours and lenses.

Where to buy Biden’s signature aviators?

While Aviators are now available in a range of prices including high-end precious metal renditions. US President Joe Biden, however, has always worn the origin Ray-Bans. Here’s where it is available:

