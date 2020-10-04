While Trump Battles COVID, His Team Launches 'Operation MAGA' To Keep Campaign Alive

US President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign on October 3 announced the launch of "Operation MAGA," a full marshaling of top-level surrogates, campaign coalitions, and supporters of the Republican leader to rally behind him and carry the campaign forward until he returns to the trail. Operation MAGA will host virtual events across the country until October 7, when vice president Mike Pence will face-off against Kamala Harris.

Mike Pence and members of President Trump's family will start making in-person appearances in several key states after the debate, where they will address Republican supporters. Pence will begin a swing through key states following the vice-presidential debate on Wednesday. He will travel to Arizona, before voting early in Indiana and heading to other events that are yet to be announced. Meanwhile, the First Family, Donald J. Trump, Jr., Eric Trump, and Lara Trump will host live events in battleground states beginning after Wednesday as well.

"Operation MAGA will fire up the entire MAGA universe to keep President Trump’s campaign at full speed until our Commander-in-Chief returns to the campaign trail. Vice President Mike Pence, the First Family, our coalitions, and our grassroots supporters will be out in full force to show the real enthusiasm behind the President’s re-election and to show we’re working as hard as he always does," said Bill Stepien, Trump 2020 campaign manager.

"We also encourage all of the President’s supporters to pick up the banner themselves by volunteering in our grassroots Army for Trump, flying their Trump flags, putting out more yard signs, and wearing their MAGA gear proudly," Trump's re-election campaign said in a statement.

Donald Trump & Melania test positive

US President Donald Trump and the First Lady Melania Trump had tested positive for COVID-19 earlier on Friday, October 2. Trump is currently receiving Remdesivir therapy at Walter Reed National Military Medical Centre, where he was admitted on the same day of testing positive. According to the president's physician Sean Patrick Conley, Trump is doing "very well" at the hospital and is not requiring any supplementary oxygen.

