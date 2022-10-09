White House Spending $265k On Staff Tasked At Deflecting Biden's Son Hunter Probe: Report

In a desperate attempt to conceal facts or a Republican-led probe, the White House is assembling an army of staff to tackle Democrat US President Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden's laptop case, the withdrawal from Afghanistan and other government woes pointed out by the American public. This came after the Federal agents investigating Hunter Biden's story told American broadcasters that they have every reason to believe that there was enough evidence to charge Biden's first son with tax evasion crimes and lying for his drug abuse in order to possess arms.

On Saturday, the conservative daily newspaper published in New York City, NY Post cited sources as saying that in an effort to deter the GOP's regaining control of the House of Representatives in the upcoming midterm elections, Democrats are paying $265,000 a year salary to a new set of staff just for setting up the defences for the Biden administration against the Republican-led subpoenas.

The paper claims that the White House hired the US Department of Veterans Affairs top attorney Richard A. Sauber for the role of “deputy counsel to the president." The job requires the handling of the Biden administration's House oversight probes. They also got onboard Ian Sams, a veteran of Vice President Kamala Harris’ failed 2020 presidential campaign, and are shelling an estimated $155,000 and $110,000 respectively to pay the two men's salaries.

“Americans deserve transparency from President Biden about his family’s suspicious business dealings," Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.) was quoted saying by the paper. "But instead of providing transparency, the White House is hiring staff at the American taxpayers’ expense to stonewall congressional oversight and accountability," he continued. “Let’s be clear: no amount of Biden White House staff or stonewalling will stop Republicans’ quest for transparency and accountability on behalf of the American people,” he added.

GOP slams Meta for withholding Hunter Biden's laptop coverage

Republican Senators including Ron Johnson and Chuck Grassley had earlier slammed Meta's suppression of Hunter Biden's laptop coverage as they demanded that Mark Zuckerberg hand over all communications that it had with the FBI, the Justice Department, and other government bureaucrats related to Hunter Biden's laptop, his business dealings, as well as Russian disinformation.

Senators Grassley, R-Iowa, and Johnson, R-Wis., tightened the noose on Meta's CEO after he acknowledged that his platform had censored news reports and coverage about the president's son on orders of the FBI until the elections were over. At least two Republican Senators wrote that Meta CEO must outline the clear revelation about the FBI telling the Facebook employees to be on "high alert" for Russian propaganda and the company subsequently withholding all the coverage. This was overlooked despite the that a whistleblower had also alleged that the FBI was working to downplay stories about Hunter Biden's laptop.