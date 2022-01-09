Last Updated:

'Since 1939...' | White House Tweet Claiming Biden Created More Jobs Than Any US Prez Draws Flak From Voters

The White House on Saturday shared statistics claiming that US President Joe Biden has created a maximum number of jobs in his tenure so far. Read on

The White House on Saturday shared statistics claiming that US President Joe Biden has created a maximum number of jobs in his tenure so far, which is more than any American president in history. Taking to Twitter, the President touted "we've created more jobs in the first eight months of my administration than any president in American history." Referring to the total number of jobs offered, he also stated that the average of jobs created in a month also topped the record of any other American president. Citing the statistics that showed over 5,50,000 jobs were "created" for citizens, another tweet also claimed that under Biden the unemployment rate also went down "the most since 1939."

However, the Tweet drew massive flak online. Outraged Twitteratis mocked the ill-informed post, accusing the White House of "propaganda" and spreading "lies." While some pointed out the lack of accuracy as the chart did not include factors like population and workforce growth, others said the stats did not take the pandemic into account. As per experts, the graph also omitted the factor of resignations and a wide number of people who were re-employed, which largely hinders the overall representation of actual jobs created. Take a look at the graph here:

WH tweet claiming Biden created most jobs grilled online

Netizens widely criticised the lack of comprehensive analysis of the graph compiled by the White House. Calling the data "misleading" and "flat out lie", several internet users pointed out that the growth represented in the graph was after people started returning to work after the end of strict lockdowns and closures, which meant jobs were not "created" but rather "rebounded." One user noted that "If this is nothing other than filling jobs that were eliminated because of a global pandemic then it's a phony victory lap." Another argued, "it is like cutting off the sleeves and land legs to a suit, try to sell it, then adding the sleeves and pant legs and saying 'now 33% more! More than ever!"

Take a look at the tweets here:

The White House overrated the Biden administration's raw numbers shortly after the US Labour Department published a report on Friday showing that America did see 1,99,000 jobs in December. The report also claimed that under Biden the unemployment rate dropped to 3.9% from 4.2% last November, which is termed as "maximum employment" by Federal Reserve. Speaking to the reporters on Friday, Biden also boasted, " We added 6.4 million new jobs since January last year; that's the most jobs in any calendar year. We went from 20mn people on unemployment rolls a year ago to under 2mn people on the unemployment rolls. Today, America is back to work."

