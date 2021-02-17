'White Supremacists Are Greatest Domestic Threat In America': Joe Biden

The United States President Joe Biden in a town hall meeting on Wednesday called the white supremacists a “greatest domestic terror” in the country. On February 17, Biden took some of the questions from Americans on COVID-19 pandemic, reopening of educational institutes, immunisation drives, minimum wage among other things at CNN’s town hall in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. In the first such even since becoming the US President, Biden termed the issue of white supremacists as “complex” and “wide-ranging”. He also said that he would make sure that his administration’s Justice Department, as well as the Civil Rights Division, is “focussed heavily” on the rise of such people.

Biden said, “white supremacists are the greatest domestic terror threat in America." “It's complex, it's wide-ranging, and it's real," Biden added. "I would make sure that my Justice Department and the Civil Rights Division is focused heavily on those very folks, and I would make sure that we, in fact, focus on how to deal with the rise of White supremacy," he added before noting that people who support white supremacists are “demented” and “dangerous”.

Joe Biden is ‘tired’ of talking about Donald Trump

As Biden’s town hall came just days after Senate acquitted former US President Donald Trump after being charged for ‘inciting’ US Capitol attack, US President mentioned that he is ‘tired’ of talking about his predecessor. Biden also informed that he would not be interfering with anything related to Trump or anything he did while he was in the office before the Democratic President took over.

Joe Biden said, “Look, for four years all that's been in the news is Trump. The next four years I want to make sure all the news is the American people," he said. Biden added: "I'm tired of talking about Trump."

Further, Biden also urged all Americans to get COVID-19 vaccine and assured that by the end of July this year the United States will have 600 million doses which will be enough to vaccinate every American. US President said, “A year from now I think that there'll be significantly fewer people that have to be socially distanced, have to wear a mask”.

