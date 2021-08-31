Who Is Major General Chris Donahue? The Last American Soldier To Leave Afghanistan In C-17

As the United States' ended 20 years of service in Afghanistan on Tuesday, an image of the last soldier- Maj. Gen. Chris Donahue was shared by the US Department of Defense before he boarded an aircraft. In the photo, Donohue is seen with his weapon and expressionless. As the photo was shot through a night-vision lens, it gave the scene an eerie green tint.

Chris Donahue was the commanding general of the All American Division, XVIII Airborne Corps.

The last American soldier to leave Afghanistan: Maj. Gen. Chris Donahue, commanding general of the @82ndABNDiv, @18airbornecorps boards an @usairforce C-17 on August 30th, 2021, ending the U.S. mission in Kabul. pic.twitter.com/j5fPx4iv6a — Department of Defense 🇺🇸 (@DeptofDefense) August 30, 2021

Who is Major General Chris Donahue?

General Chris Donahue, the last US soldier to leave Afghanistan was deployed in the war-torn country this month when major chaos had rocked the Kabul Airport after the Taliban took over the capital city. In a military career, Donahue has served in Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria, North Africa and Eastern Europe in several operations. The major has conducted significant roles including special assistant to the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff in the Pentagon and commanding the special operations joint task force-Afghanistan in support of Operation Freedom’s Sentinel.

"Our troops displayed grit, discipline and empathy," tweeted XVIII Airborne Corps with highly appraising the US troops.

Currently, Major General Chris Donahue is serving as commanding general of the 82nd Airborne Division at Fort Bragg, North Carolina. A graduate of the United States Military Academy, Donahue was commissioned as a Second lieutenant into the Infantry Branch in 1992. Apart from the services given in different countries and working as a commander, Donahue has also undertaken the following assignments:

United States Army Infantry School at Fort Benning

Deputy Commanding General (manoeuvre) of the 4th Infantry Division at Fort Carson

Deputy Director for Special Operations and Counterterrorism

J-37 Joint Staff

Resolute Support Mission, 2019-2020

Joe Biden thanks US troops

US President Joe Biden on Monday announced the completion of the massive evacuation operations from Afghanistan, thanking the US servicemen for their execution of the dangerous retrograde. The last American soldier boarded a US C-17 aircraft on August 30, marking the end of the 20-year-long US mission in Kabul. "They have done it with unmatched courage, professionalism, and resolve. Now, our 20-year military presence in Afghanistan has ended," Biden said, as per a release of the White House.