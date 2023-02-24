Who Is Marianne Williamson, The First Democrat To Enter 2024 US Presidential Race?

Marianne Williamson, a "spiritual" adviser and author of several bestselling self-help books, has announced her intention to make another bid for the White House in the 2024 presidential election. This marks Williamson's second consecutive run for president, during which she plans to take aim at current President Joe Biden.

In her previous long-shot campaign for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, Williamson made headlines for her calls for reparations and a Department of Peace, as per a report from Fox news. Speaking exclusively with Medill News Service on Thursday, she confirmed her plans to enter the race for president in 2024.

"I wouldn’t be running for president if I didn’t believe I could contribute to harnessing the collective sensibility that I feel is our greatest hope at this time," she said. As Democratic Party leaders from both the establishment and progressive wings express their intention to support President Biden in his expected re-election campaign announcement in the near future, Marianne Williamson has emerged as the first Democrat to challenge the 80-year-old president in the primaries. In an interview to Politico, she spoke about the disconnect between elites and regular Americans. "Apparently Biden's going to run on a message that the economy is getting stronger. I think that speaks to the disconnect between the analysis of party elites versus the struggle of everyday Americans," she said. It is worth adding that her chances are pretty bleak.

We need to begin a new chapter in American history, with enough of us willing to have a meaningful conversation about what we need to end now and what's struggling to be born.



What needs to end is an era of corruption brought about by our second Gilded Age, an era in which… https://t.co/lDDablhItf — Marianne Williamson (@marwilliamson) February 24, 2023

So, who is Marianne Williamson?

Marianne Williamson is an American author, spiritual teacher, and political activist, born on July 8, 1952, in Houston, Texas. She is best known for her books on self-help, spirituality, and personal growth, including her famous work, "A Return to Love," which has sold millions of copies worldwide.

Williamson grew up in a Jewish family in Houston, Texas, and later attended Pomona College in Claremont, California, where she studied theater and philosophy. After college, she moved to New York City, where she worked as a cabaret singer and later as a spiritual counselor and lecturer.

In 1989, Williamson published her first book, "A Course in Miracles," which is a spiritual text that teaches forgiveness and self-awareness. This book became a bestseller and established Williamson as a prominent spiritual leader in the United States.

Over the next two decades, Williamson continued to write and publish books on spirituality, personal growth, and self-help, including "The Healing of America," "The Age of Miracles," and "Everyday Grace." Her work has been praised by many, including Oprah Winfrey, who has called Williamson one of her favorite spiritual teachers.

In addition to her work as an author, Williamson has also been involved in politics and activism. In 2014, she ran for Congress in California's 33rd congressional district, running on a platform of progressive values, including support for universal healthcare, gun control, and environmental protection. Although she did not win the election, she gained national attention for her campaign and continued to be involved in politics and activism.

In 2019, Williamson announced that she was running for President of the United States as a candidate in the Democratic primaries. Her campaign focused on issues such as reparations for slavery, universal healthcare, and ending systemic racism. Although her campaign was not successful, she continued to be involved in politics and activism.