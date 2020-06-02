WHO Pushes To Keep Ties With US Despite Trump's Exit Plan

As of June 1, the head of the World Health Organisation (WHO) appreciated the United States’ “immense” and “generous” contribution to global health to mend the bitter fallout after US President Donald Trump terminated relationship citing WHO’s failure for an adequate response to coronavirus.

In a press conference, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that he hoped that the World Health Organization could continue its longstanding collaboration with the United States. "The United States' contribution and generosity towards global health over many decades has been immense, and it has made a great difference in public health all around the world," he said at the online briefing. Further, Tedros indicated, there has been no formal communication from Trump's administration about leaving the WHO and most of what he had heard about the United States' decision was from the media reports. However, he declined to make further comments on the subject.

Earlier, President Donald Trump accused WHO saying that China has “total control” over the global organization while addressing the nation at a COVID-19 press briefing. He said Chinese officials “ignored” their reporting obligations to the WHO and pressured the WHO to mislead the world when the virus was first discovered. Further, he noted, the US contributed about $450 million while China provided only about $40 million.

“The US is the largest source of financial support to the WHO,” Trump said, adding, its exit is expected to significantly impact the organization. Further, Trump ascertained that “the US would be redirecting the money to other worldwide and deserving urgent global public health needs,” without giving any details of the aforementioned needs.

We are terminating our relationship with the World Health Organization, which acts at the behest of China. pic.twitter.com/QmTKmsLSbP — The White House (@WhiteHouse) May 29, 2020

China accused US

On the other hand, China was reported to have criticized President Donald Trump's move, calling the United States’ decision as “selfish and petulant” politics by US administration "addicted" to quitting international bodies and treaties, as per a news agency. Speaking about the ongoing racial profiling protests against the police authorities in the US and its direct impact on the pandemic, WHO official, epidemiologist Maria Van Kerkhove, said that close contact could heighten the risk of spreading the COVID-19 disease.

