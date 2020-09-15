WHO Reports Highest One-day Spike In Global Coronavirus Cases

The World Health Organization recorded a record one-day rise in the number of new coronavirus infections on September 13, with 307,930 cases reported. The number of deaths rose by more than 5,500, bringing the global total to 917,417. According to the reports by BBC, the biggest rise was reported in India, Brazil and the United States. The previous one day record was set on September 6 when the WHO reported 306,857 new infections.

Coronavirus takes a toll acorss the world

On September 13, India reported a total number of 94,372 cases, followed by the US with 45,523 cases and Brazil with 43,718 cases. The largest number of cases have been reported in the US with 6,741,480 cases and 198,848 casualties, followed by India with 4,926,914 cases and 80,808 casualties. Last week, India reported nearly two million Covid-19 cases in the month of August, setting the highest monthly tally in the world since the pandemic began.

Europe is also experiencing its second wave of the novel coronavirus as cases of the coronavirus in Europe were "almost back" to the same levels seen in March. ECDC director Andrea Ammon told the European Parliament virus cases across the continent have been increasing for more than 5 weeks. She said, “The virus has not been sleeping over the summer, so it did not take vacation”. However, to battle the virus, lockdowns have been reimposed in the worst hit areas.

Countries like Peru, Israel, South Korea and Australia have also seen a resurgence in cases. In Australia, Victoria has been the epicentre of the cases as it accounts for 75% of cases and 90% of deaths. New Zealand, on the other hand, is planning to ease restrictions on September 21, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern told a press briefing. However, Auckland, which is the most populous city in the nation, would continue to remain under lockdown. Earlier this month, lockdown restrictions in the country were extended after a resurgence of COVID-19 in Auckland. Speaking about the capital city, she added that its condition would be reviewed on September 21 and then a decision would be made on its reopening. Ardern garnered international accolades after New Zealand reported no positive case for 102 days straight. However, a new cluster emerged in Auckland which has resulted in 29 new cases since then.

Israel, however, will be reimposing the lockdown. Following a drastic resurgence in new COVID-19 cases and fearing the consequences of mass gatherings during the upcoming holiday season, Israel’s cabinet decided to reimpose a three weeks national lockdown on Sunday, September 13. The lockdown is scheduled to begin on Friday, September 18. The lockdown will last till October 9 and during the reimposed lockdown, shops, schools and restaurants will remain closed and Israelis will have to contend with restrictions on movement. The COVID-19 pandemic which saw its first outbreak in a wet market in Wuhan, China last year has now spread all across the world. The virus, named COVID-19 by the World Health Organisation, has infected 29,385,490 people worldwide with the global death toll reaching over 900,000.

(Image Credits: Unsplash)